NEW BETHLEHEM – EverMoore’s Restaurant will host a benefit spaghetti dinner for Alexa McCauley on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
The menu includes: spaghetti, salad, green beans, roll and dessert.
Take-outs are available.
There will be a Chinese Auction and a 50/50 drawing.
The donation for adult dinners is $8 and $5 for children 12 and under.
Additional donations may be mailed c/o EverMoore’s Restaurant, 341 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Proceeds to benefit Alexa’s Heart Transplant Fund and the Brady and Kendra McCauley Family medical bills/expenses.