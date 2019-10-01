KYIV, Ukraine — Petro Poroshenko, who was Ukraine’s president until May and dealt with both the Obama and Trump administrations, said in a rare interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that he never felt pressure from President Donald Trump or his personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to open questionable corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Neither, Poroshenko added, did he ever feel that Biden’s 2016 demand that Ukraine fire an embattled top prosecutor stemmed from anything improper or personal on Biden’s part.
Speaking at his political party headquarters in Kyiv, Poroshenko said that if Trump or his allies had made such a demand, he would have immediately dismissed it.
“If they asked, I would have said, Sorry, there is an official channel for that,” Poroshenko said.
But he added that if federal prosecutors working in his government had received such requests — as former prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko claims he did — he would not necessarily have been informed.
Trump has acknowledged that he pressed the current Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to open investigations into Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump has promoted unsubstantiated allegations that the former vice president pushed Ukraine to fire its then-top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in an effort to protect Hunter Biden.
Numerous Ukrainian officials, including Lutsenko, have said there is no evidence to support the claim.
Poroshenko warned that the cascading U.S. political scandal and Zelenskiy’s much-criticized awkward response to Trump’s pressure threaten to harm traditionally strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress as well as in parliaments throughout the West.
“Ukraine should not be involved,” he said in the interview. “I hate the idea that mistakes involved Ukraine in an internal political matter.” Although he said both American and Ukrainian sides shared blame, he did not dispute a generally held notion that Zelenskiy, a former actor who won an upset victory against Poroshenko, is a political neophyte who was caught off guard by Trump.
The great beneficiary of any flagging in international support for Ukraine, Poroshenko said, will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, who seized the country’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists fighting a war in eastern Ukraine.
“Now is a decisive moment for Ukraine,” he said, expressing alarm that Washington or other capitals might start to ease sanctions against Moscow and force Kyiv into a “capitulation” that allows the Russian military presence to stand.
Poroshenko said he spoke to Rudy Giuliani only a couple of times, and found him to be very “pro-Ukraine,” championing potentially lucrative investment in the former Soviet republic by U.S. companies and advocating that Trump do more to bolster Ukraine’s economy and defense.