What will weather conditions look like for 2020? Tough to say but the past two years was pretty rough on many growers, especially during the growing season. The biggest issue was water – too much! The National Weather Service stated that “2018 was the wettest year on record in Pennsylvania.” This past summer was looking like another wet year, but the rains shut off mid-summer.
Excess water is can be problematic in that it can lead to soil compaction (if worked while wet), soil erosion, and loss of nutrients. It can also create the ideal environment for several diseases such as phytophthora blight.
The disease thrives in low-lying, poorly drained areas of a field, which was prevalent the past two years. Not only is it destructive during the growing season, it can survive in the field for years (kind of like a gift that keeps on giving). This and other pest issues will be addressed at the Small Fruit and Vegetable meeting at the Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School in Brockway, Pennsylvania. It is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Information will also be presented on concerns and issues of pesticides and pollinators. The meeting has been approved for two credits in categories 3, 18, Private, and Core.
Registration can be done online at https://extension.psu.edu/small-fruit-vegetable-meeting or call 1-877-345-0691.