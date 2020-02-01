BRADFORD — An upcoming exhibition in the KOA Art Gallery at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will feature photos taken by digital photography students of local people and places.
“People and Places of Bradford” will be on display from Feb. 6 through March 5 in Blaisdell Hall. The exhibition features the work of students in the university’s fall 2019 digital photography course taught by Anna Lemnitzer, associate professor of art.
An opening reception will be held at noon Feb. 6 and is free and open to the public.
Students worked with local businesses to create images and portraits in timeless black and white.
Businesses and places featured include Graham’s Greenhouse & Landscaping, the McKean County SPCA, Bradford Brew Station, John William’s European Pastry Shop, Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Just Riding Along, dentist Dr. Kurt Laemmer, CARE for Children, Gilbert Reservoir, Wright Monumental Works, Bradford City Fire Department, former Bradford Mayor Tom Riel, the Westline Inn, the Penn Brad Oil Museum, Slice of the ’80s pizza shop, Bradford Ecumenical Home and the Allegheny National Forest.
Residents photographed were Tim Asinger, Jeanie Satterwhite, Dr. Catherine Koverola and Dr. Tony Gaskew.
“This was really an idea that I had to get my students into the community, meeting people, exploring and making connections,” said Lemnitzer, who also serves as director of the art program at Pitt-Bradford.
Lemnitzer said that she used her personal networks to come up with a list of people and places, then contacted them over the summer about participating.
“The pairing of students and people/places was by happenstance,” Lemnitzer said. “I got to know my students and paired them with people/places that would stretch their ability and enrich their interests. I wish I had even more students to make this project even more reflective of the Bradford community.”
Participating studentsStudents participating are Evan Tucker, an engineering science and energy, science and technology major from Rushford, N.Y.; Colton Miller, a criminal justice major from Hinsdale, N.Y.; Shania White, a nursing major from Schnecksville; Raisa Wright, a nursing major from Kane; Mitchell Newara, a computer information systems and technology major from Kersey; Kyderah Singletary, a criminal justice major from Upper Darby; Jacob Mott, a psychology major from Bradford; Eliza Prakhin, an interdisciplinary arts major from Richboro; Jennifer Mitchell, an exercise science major from Reynoldsville; Raymond Maze, a social studies education 7-12 major from James City; Patricia Fitz, an interdisciplinary arts major from Titusville; Melanie Davis, a forensic science major from Roaming Shores, Ohio; Robert Brown, a business management and accounting major from Washington, D.C.; Victor Elias, a criminal justice major from Camillus, N.Y.; Kalie Cowburn, an early level education preK-4 major from Ulysses; Dominick Giannini, an international affairs and history-political science major from Warren; Candace Lee, a psychology major from Bradford; Austin Jacobs, an athletic training major from Walworth, N.Y.; Alexa Bachurski, a computer information systems and technology major from Coraopolis; and Hanamariam Tefera, a computer information systems and technology major from Washington, D.C.
The KOA Gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.