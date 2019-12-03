JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg wrestling was in a bad way numbers-wise when Mike Votano took over the varsity program, but he and his staff have slowly built the program back up over the years and they feel the Rams are poised for a breakout year.
And, there is cause for that optimism as Johnsonburg returns nine wrestlers (7 underclassmen) with varsity experience while losing just one senior to graduation in 195-pounder Matt Berger. Votano also is seeing an influx on good, young talent that will help fill out the lineup.
With 16 total wrestlers, it appears Johnsonburg will be able to fill every class but heavyweight.
“The expectations are the highest they have been since our staff have been coaching,” said Votano. “We want to produce a few district champions and advance a couple to states.
“As a team, I think we can compete with anyone in the district as long as we stay healthy. Our depth at some of the weight classes will provide us with flexibility. We are excited to get the season kicked off and start competing.”
Of the Rams’ nine returnees, five — senior Tyler Watts (26-8) and juniors Cole Casilio (33-6), Nolan Shaffer (28-11), Dalton Stahli (15-7) and Isaac Zimmerman (28-10) — made it to the Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Watts (170), Casilio (152) and Shaffer (132) were all District 9 runner-ups at their respective weights, while Zimmerman was third at 160 and Stahli fourth at 138. Casilio went on to place sixth at regionals.
The remaining four returnees are led by junior Cole Norlin (22-10), who was a D-9 runner-up two years ago as a freshman. The Rams’ only other senior Christian Krug (12-16) also saw varsity action last season along with sophomore Camron Marciniak (15-5) and junior Cole Haight (16-10).
“We have five returning regional qualifiers, and we look for them to improve upon last season. Cole Norlin, Cole Haight and Camron Marciniak all had successful seasons last year, and they all will play key parts in our lineup as well. They all have the skills to be at the regional level.”
Votano also has six wrestlers new to the varsity level in freshmen Kaden Dennis, Rayce Milliard, Wyatt Shaffer and Aiden Zimmerman and sophomores Isaac Copella and Collin Porter. Junior Sean Fitch is returning the program after taking a a year off.
“Aiden Zimmerman and Kaden Dennis are both standout wrestlers who both placed third at the PA JR. High State Championships last season,” said Votano. “I believe they will both make an immediate impact in the district. Isaac Copella, Wyatt Shaffer, Collin Porter and Rayce Milliard all come with Jr. High experience and will fill our lower weights.”
Copella will open the Ram lineup at 106 and will be followed by Wyatt Shaffer and Porter at 113 and 120, respectively. Norlin is at 126, with Milliard providing depth at the weight.
Nolan Shaffer and Stahli will man 132 and 138, with Haight and Dennis battling for time at 145. Aiden Zimmerman and Fitch are at 152, while Casilio and Krug will each be at 160.
Isaac Zimmerman and Marciniak are both vying for the spot at 170, and whoever doesn’t start there will most likely move up to 195. In between, Watts is the Rams’ starter at 182.
Johnsonburg has no true 220-pounder or heavyweight on the roster.
The Rams open their season Saturday at the McDowell Invite.
ROSTER
Seniors: Christian Krug, Tyler Watts. Juniors: Cole Casilio, Sean Fitch, Cole Haight, Cole Norlin, Nolan Shaffer, Dalton Stahli, Isaac Zimmerman. Sophomores: Isaac Copella, Camron Marciniak, Collin Porter Freshmen: Kaden Dennis, Rayce Milliard, Wyatt Shaffer, Aiden Zimmerman.