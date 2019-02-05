Food employ certificate training
DUBOIS — Preventing foodborne illness in a food establishment is the focus of the ServSafe® Training Course to be presented by the Penn State Extension on Wednesday, February 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at PSU DuBois Campus, DEF Building, Room 201. The ServSafe® exam will be given immediately following the training course at 3:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $185 per person. Those who pass the exam at the end of the training receive a certificate from the National Restaurant Association and meet the requirements of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for food safety training. ServSafe® certification is valid for five years.
For more information about the class, call Rick Kralj, Food Safety and Quality Extension Educator, Penn State Extension in Jefferson County at (814) 849-7361 extension 502.
Food safety workshop for non-profits
Penn State Extension will offer a food safety workshop for non-profit organizations on Wednesday, February 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at PSU DuBois Campus, DEF Building, Room 201.
The cost is $50 per organization (includes up to four registrants), $5 for each additional registrant or $25 per single registrant. To register call Penn State Extension at (877) 345-0691 or you may register online at http://extension.psu.edu. Cost includes the “Cooking for Crowds” publication, thermometer and food safety posters.
Attend a Cooking for Crowds workshop and learn what causes foodborne illness, how to prevent foodborne illness, and how to start practicing good food safety strategies for your next food fund-raiser.
Church dinners, fire company chicken barbecues, booster club hoagie sales, organizational bake sales...nonprofit food fund-raisers are an excellent way to socialize with the community while earning money for organizational activities.
Did you know that from 1990-2000, over 1,700 people became ill from food purchased at Pennsylvania nonprofit food-raisers?
- How will your organization protect its customers from foodborne illness?
- Does your organization know the food safety risks that result from cooking large volumes of food?
- Does your organization know how to prevent the food safety risks that result from cooking large volumes of food?
You and your organization have so much to gain from a successful food fund-raiser. Don’t risk your customer’s health or damaging your organization’s reputation.
For any questions you may have, please call Rick Kralj, Jefferson County PSU Extension Office at 814-849-7361 extension 502.
