“Please, Lord, not tonight,” Melanie prayed. “I know it will probably come. I’m ready — help me to be ready — to accept it when it comes, if it comes. But don’t let it be tonight. I don’t want to go out on roads like this. I don’t want my brother or sister to drive in this weather. I don’t even want to ask the ambulance crew to risk these roads. Please don’t let it be tonight.”
It was a January midnight with freezing rain. Melanie’s father was tossing and turning as she sat on the daybed and watched. When he had slid down until his legs were too far over the foot of the bed, she would go in and help him get up. Then she would take him toward the head of the bed so he could lie down again in a better position.
She had seen this kind of agitation before. She had seen it continue and get worse. This was how her uncle, her father’s brother, had acted before he became almost violent and was sedated and hospitalized. Soon after that, he had to be placed in a nursing home.
Melanie’s father had had a stroke almost a year ago. He was having trans-ischemic attacks, and she could see daily deterioration. Doctors had not been able to stop it. She felt sure the day would come when he would have to be hospitalized, but she had hoped it would not come when freezing rain was covering the roads with ice in the middle of the night.
“Please, Lord,” she prayed again. “Please not tonight.”
He fell asleep; the tossing and turning stopped; and Melanie finally stretched out on the daybed and closed her eyes.
About a month later, on a 60-degree, sunny February day Melanie was home because the school board unexpectedly announced a winter holiday that had been “forgotten” when the school calendar was printed. Her sister was also there because it was a Friday, and she only worked four days a week. That was the day when the agitation started and would not quit.
As Melanie stood outside waiting to signal the ambulance to the right house, she thought, “They’ll never see our porch light with the sun so bright.”
That’s when God spoke. “I told you it would be alright,” He said. I was there in your dark midnight; I am here now; I will always be with you. No matter how hard it gets, I will keep giving you the strength you will need.”
Scripture tells us, “God is light and in Him is no darkness at all.” (See 1 John 1:5.) But scripture also tells us that Jesus has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (See Hebrews 13:5.) Jesus also promised, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.” (See John 14:16-18.) There is no darkness in God, but God can still be with us in our darkness. We can never be alone and lost in the night while God is with us – and God will always be with us. (See 2 Corinthians 13:11 and Philippians 4:9.)
When Isaiah prophesied the coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ, he said, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; Those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined,” (Isaiah 9:2 NKJV). Also, Paul said, “For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ,” (2 Corinthians 4:6 NKJV). David prayed, “For with You is the fountain of life; In Your light we see light,” (Psalm 36:9 NKJV).
We always seem to have less fear when the sun is shining brightly. During the night, we like having street lights, security lights, and all kinds of other lights to keep the darkness away. What we should realize is that the light we really need is the “Light of the World”, the “Light of Life” we find in Jesus. (See John 8:12.)
•
Darkness of Winter
In the darkness of the winter —
Shortest days of all the year —
Sometimes then, my soul feels sadness,
Loneliness and even fear.
But the light of God shines brightly
From the pages of His Word,
And I turn for consolation
To the promises I’ve heard.
God, my light and my salvation,
God, my hope and joy and peace —
In His Word I find redemption,
Claim His mercy, truth, and grace.
In the darkness of the winter —
Shortest days of all the year —
That’s when I trust in God’s promise,
“Dearest Child, I’m always near.”
•
Bible Verses
1 John 1:5 (NKJV) — This is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all.
Hebrews 13:5 (NKJV) — Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
John 14:16-18 (NKJV) — And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.
2 Corinthians 13:11 (NKJV) — Finally, brethren, farewell. Become complete. Be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you.
Philippians 4:9 (NKJV) — The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you.
John 8:12 (NKJV) — Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness but have the light of life.”
