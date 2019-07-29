ALCOLA – A packed schedule full of great events collided with a week of wonderful weather to help make this year’s Clarion County Fair a big success.
“The issues were down, and the numbers were up,” Clarion County Fair Board President Josh Minich said Monday, reflecting on the seven-day fair which ran July 21-27 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. “It was a good week.”
Minich said he and fair volunteers have received a lot of positive feedback from fairgoers, and even though there were some challenges during the week, the fair did well.
While the first few days of the fair started off slow, as in many years past, things began to heat-up at the admission gates by mid-week. Minich said that demolition derby night on Wednesday was not only the biggest night of this year’s Fair Week, but the biggest night in attendance in at least five years.
“The demo derby is so popular we are looking at ways to add another night of demo derby action next year,” Minich said.
The return of the Team STORM Tuff Truck races on Thursday were also popular with fairgoers, Minich said, noting that there was a lot of local participation in the races.
He said the fair is looking to bring back the Tuff Truck races next year, with the possible addition of ATV and UTV races to the night’s events. He also said that organizers hope to change the race track to make it more aggressive in 2020.
Friday night at the fair this year was the second most attended night of the week, bringing out a huge crowd for the tractor pulls and livestock auction. Minich apologized for the traffic and parking issues that evening and said changes are being looked at to prevent those problems next year.
Fair Week wrapped up on Saturday with the Rafter Z Rodeo and another big night in attendance despite a number of other events going on in the area at the same time.
“We still filled the grandstand,” he said.
The dry, sunny, hot-but-not-too-hot weather was the perfect backdrop for a full week of events outside.
“We were blessed with great weather,” Minich said. “It was one of the nicest fair weeks we’ve had in a long time.”
Minich thanked the fair’s many sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s event happen.
“A special thank you to the Redbank Valley Municipal Park for letting us use their grounds and working with us,” he added.
Looking ahead to next year, Minich said the fair board is asking for ideas and suggestions from fairgoers in order to gauge what they would like to see at the event. He said those with suggestions can visit the fair online at www.clarioncountyfair.com to offer input.
Minich said the fair is already working to schedule new side show acts for the fair next year, and will soon begin a building campaign to replace the “aging and structurally deficient” Merry Go Round building that now houses the commercial exhibits.