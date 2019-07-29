ALCOLA – Although there was a slight drop in the number of animals than last year, the Clarion County Fair’s 2019 4-H Livestock Auction still drew a large crowd of local business owners, state and county officials and community members, whose support garnered nearly $100,000 in purchases.
During last Friday night’s event, held in one of the barns at the fairgrounds inside the Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers — some of whom braved miles of backed up traffic just to attend the auction — raised a total of $99,310.25 for young farmers who raise animals for exhibition at the fair through the Penn State Extension Program.
The extension program uses the proceeds from the public auction to reward 4-H participants with scholarships and to underwrite future projects.
As part of the annual auction since its start 31 years ago, father and son Gary and Dan Rankin of Rankin Auction Services of Clarion took bids on 81 animals weighing a combined total of 33,246 pounds.
Some auction highlights include:
• A total of 15 market steers, with a combined weight of 19,160 pounds were sold for $40,189.75.
• Nine market lambs totaling 1,200 pounds were sold for $7,411.75.
• Twelve market goats weighing a combined 969 pounds were sold for a total of $9,110.
• A total of 42 market swines with a combined weight of 10,777 pounds were sold for $40,360.75.
• Two dairy beef steers totaling 1,140 pounds were sold for $2,238.
• The following 4-H participants were awarded scholarships: Madison Kephart; Isaac Rivers; Carrie Slease; Hailey Sintobin; Paiton Rizzo and Ethan Champion.
• The family of Keith Miller — Miller was a longtime 4-H supporter who passed away this past year — and Jim and Janice Snyder were presented Friends of the Fair awards.
The following are the results of the Friday, July 26 auction:
Market Steer
• Grand Champion Market Steer, 1,270 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Neal Racing Stable, $1,714.50.{div}• Grand Champion Market Steer, 1,270 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by David Brickell for Dream Racing Stable, $1,714.50.{/div}• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,270 pounds, shown by Justin Ferringer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Paul Hollobaugh for Pine Run Farms, $2,794.
• Reserve Champion Market Steer, 1,330 pounds, shown by Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc., $3,325.
• Reserve Champion Beef Carcass, 1,305 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $3,915.
• County Bred Beef, Supreme Project, 1,335 pounds, shown by Ethan Champion of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder of J&J Snyder Inc., $3,804.75.
• Home Bred Beef, 1,215 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $3,584.25.
• Market Steer, 1,190 pounds, shown by David Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $2,558.50.
• Market Steer, 1,175 pounds, shown by Natalie Wingard of Shippenville — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $1,938.75.
• Market Steer, 1,295 pounds, shown by Olivia Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Enterprises, $2,266.25.
• Market Steer, 1,470 pounds, shown by Justin Ferringer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet and M&B Services, $2,940.
• Market Steer, 1,245 pounds, shown by Karson Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by Don Rankin for Summit Ridge Farms, $2,552.25.
• Market Steer, 1,305 pounds, shown by Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Brian Miller for Bison Construction, $2,479.50.
• Market Steer, 1,295 pounds, shown by Cole Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Tom’s Riverside, $2,460.50.
• Market Steer, 1,190 pounds, shown by Broc Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $2,142.
Dairy Beef
• Grand Champion Dairy Beef, 620 pounds, shown by Jordan Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Nelson Smith for Sweet Breeze Farms, $1,302.
• Reserve Champion Dairy Beef, 520 pounds, shown by Brandon Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Jared Smith for Cargill, $936.
Market Lamb
• Grand Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Project Lamb, 134 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by First United National Bank, $1,306.50.
• Grand Champion Lamb Carcass, 123 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander for $530.25
• Grand Champion Lamb Carcass, 123 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee for $300.
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb, 131 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $818.75.
• Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass, 111 pounds, shown by Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Seneca Resources, $860.25.
• Home Bred Lamb, 130 pounds, shown by Carrie Slease of Dayton — purchased by Chad Lauer, $715.
• County Bred Lamb, 141 pounds, shown by Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Steve Blackburn for Pennsylvania Grain Processing, $881.25.
• Market Lamb, 162 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Clarion Animal Hospital, $1,093.50.
• Market Lamb, 145 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $906.25.
Market Goat
• Grand Champion Market Goat, 85 pounds, shown by Madison Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $1,700.
• Grand Champion Carcass Goat, 93 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $930.
• Reserve Champion Market Goat, 83 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Josh Winslow of Countryside Animal Health, $1,162.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Goat, 80 pounds, shown by Mariah Clark of New Bethlehem — purchased by Seneca Resources, $640.
• Supreme Project, Home Bred Goat, 84 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by Richard Shilling for Rich & Sons, $546.
• County Bred Goat, 75 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Ellenberger of Martin Hill Livestock Co., $825.
• County Bred Goat, 75 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by Mad Mar, $550.
• County Bred Goat, 75 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by M&S Meats, $550.
• Market Goat, 89 pounds, shown by Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $979.
• Market Goat, 78 pounds, shown by Mariah Clark of New Bethlehem — purchased by John Bucko for LandPro Equipment, $468.
• Market Goat, 70 pounds, shown by Derick Pinge of Brockway — purchased by Chris Salsgiver for Dayton Feed Mill, $350.
• Market Goat, 82 pounds, shown by Timothy Reichard of Clarion — purchased by Steve Blackburn for Pennsylvania Grain Processing, $410.
Market Swine
• Grand Champion Market Swine, Champion Crossbred, 283 pounds, shown by Anthony Baileys of Dayton — purchased by Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family, $1,698.
• Grand Champion Carcass Swine, 244 pounds, shown by Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $1,830.
• Reserve Champion Market Swine, Reserve Champion Crossbred, 274 pounds, shown by Samantha Heller of Knox — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,781.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Swine, 271 pounds, shown by Samantha Heller of Knox — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $1,355.
• Reserve Champion Purebred, 255 pounds, shown by Emily Lauer of Knox — purchased by Joyce Fee for Seldom Rest Farm, $1,721.25.
• Reserve Champion Lightweight, 233 pounds, shown by Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Jessica Kirkpatrick, $932.
• Reserve Champion Middleweight, 243 pounds, shown by Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by J&C Custom Meats, $1,032.75.
• Champion Purebred, 288 pounds, shown by Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $1,656.
• Champion Middleweight, 260 pounds, shown by Jacob Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Larry Gourley for G&G Gas, $520.
• Champion Middleweight, 260 pounds, shown by Jacob Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Eric Gourley, $520.
• Supreme Project, 277 pounds, shown by Jessica Cotton of Knox — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,177.25.
• County Bred Swine, Champion Lightweight, 200 pounds, shown by Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $525.
• County Bred Swine, Champion Lightweight, 200 pounds, shown by Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem — purchased by Seneca Resources, $525.
• Market Swine, 206 pounds, shown by Alena Keller of New Bethlehem — purchased by Rick and Rachelle Kirkpatrick, $1,545.
• Market Swine, 226 pounds, shown by Luke Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $904.
• Market Swine, 255 pounds, shown by Jacob Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Joseph Crate for J. M. Truck and Trailer and Fabrication, $1,020.
• Market Swine, 290 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by J&C Custom Meats, $942.50.
• Market Swine, 232 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Justin Moore for Moore Physical Therapy, $348.
• Market Swine, 232 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Mike Moore for Ameribrise Financial, $348.
• Market Swine, 232 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Laura Moore for Laura Moore Counseling, $348.
• Market Swine, 246 pounds, shown by Anna Bish of Knox — purchased by Ted Wells for Moose Lodge 366, $615.
• Market Swine, 286 pounds, shown by Kale Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Jim Ellenberger for Martin Hill Livestock Co., $1,144.
• Market Swine, 207 pounds, shown by Ben Mason of Parker — purchased by Bethany Burke, $569.25.
• Market Swine, 215 pounds, shown by Isaac Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Joseph Crate for J. M. Leasing, $913.75.
• Market Swine Scholarship, 215 pounds, shown by Isaac Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Bailey Busing, $430.
• Market Swine, 233 pounds, shown by Nora Mason of Parker — purchased by Joyce Fee for Seldom Rest Farm, $757.25.
• Market Swine, 248 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $1,364.
• Market Swine, 257 pounds, shown by Paige Cotton of Knox — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $706.75.
• Market Swine, 266 pounds, shown by Kendra Smith of Sligo — purchased by Lutz Concrete and Construction, $1,064.
• Market Swine, 286 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Joel Kerle for Major Brand Tire, $929.50.
• Market Swine, 292 pounds, shown by Brody Minich of Rimersburg — purchased by Chuck Ramsey, $730.
• Market Swine, 208 pounds, shown by Leah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Mike Hetrick for Hetricks Farm Supply, $832.
• Market Swine, 217 pounds, shown by Logan Johnston of Mayport — purchased by Andre Smith for Smith Contracting, $759.50.
• Market Swine, 237 pounds, shown by Gabbie Reinsel of Mayport — purchased by Todd Bish for Bish Chiropractic, $888.75.
• Market Swine, 249 pounds, shown by Case Powell of Fairmount City — purchased by Mitch Minich for Legacy Archery, $1,058.25.
• Market Swine, 253 pounds, shown by Kelsey Bish of Knox — purchased by Seneca Resources, $885.50.
• Market Swine, 268 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Dennis Snyder for WRC Senior Services, $402.
• Market Swine, 268 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $402.
• Market Swine, 277 pounds, shown by Sarah Cotton of Knox — purchased by David Hirsch for Hirsch’s Meats, $1,108.
• Market Swine, 284 pounds, shown by Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet and M&B Services, $1,207.
• Market Swine, 248 pounds, shown by Bella Wheeler of Knox — purchased by Chad Lauer, $992.
• Market Swine, 274 pounds, shown by Noah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Terry Kahle for Terry W. Kahle, $1,027.50.
• Market Swine, 282 pounds, shown by Ethan Minich of Rimersburg — purchased by Don Rankin for Summit Ridge Farms, $846.
Scholarship Donations
The following individuals made $100 donations to the scholarship foundation for a total of $4,200: Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc.; Nolf Chrysler-Dodge; Chad Lauer; J&C Custom Meats; Mike Hetrick for Hetricks Farm Supply; Judy and Mike Hetrick; Tim Burkett for R&S Machine; state Rep. Donna Oberlander; Rankin’s Auction Service; Seneca Resources; BDL Farms; Terry Kahle for Terry W. Kahle; Justin Moore for Moore Physical Therapy; Joseph Crate for J. M. Leasing; Angi Griffin; Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco; Redbank Chevrolet and M&B Services; Galen Shirey; Rod Miller for RDM Goliath; Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden; Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank; Larry Gourley for G&G Gas; Larry Gourley; Eric Gourley; Joel Kerle for Major Brand Tire; Joel Kerle for Knox Farms LLC; Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family; Brad Heeter for Heeter Enterprises; Chris Salsgiver for Dayton Feed Mill; Fred and Suzie Daum for Hillside Acres; Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air; Eric Fox; Ted Wells for Moose Lodge 366; Jim and Sheila Snyder; Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat; Don Rankin for Summit Ridge Farms; Lisa Kerle; Dana Fox; Andre Smith for Smith Contracting; Chad Miller; Melissa Oberst for Oberst’s Pet Paradise; and Nelson Smith for Sweet Breeze Farms.