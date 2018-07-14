FRIDAY
JUNIOR LEAGUE
STATE TOURNAMENT
ST. MARYS 6,
FAIRCHANCE 1
Score by Innings
Fairchance;001;000;0;—;1
St. Marys;110;004;x;—;6
Fairchance—1
Shayla Reynolds ss-p 4121, Rylea Hlatky cf-ss 3000, Payton Vitikacs 3b-cf 3000, Kami Franks 2b 3000, Lily Wilson p-lf 3000, Kyleigh Polish-Angelo 1b 3020, Cara Neino lf-3b 3010, DJ Thomas rf 2010, Karli Myers c 3010. Totals: 27-1-7-1.
St. Marys—6
Morgan Wolf ss 4011, Olivia Eckels 2b 4120, Kendall Young p 3000, Caityn Vollmer c 3000, Joey Forster lf-1b-lf 3020, Janelle Krug 3b 3210, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2101, Ava Buzard ph-rf-spr 1100, Lauren Mosier rf 2101, Tessa Fledderman ph-lf 1000, Emma Sorg cf 3000. Totals: 29-6-6-3.
Errors: Fairchance 6, St. Mary 0. LOB: Fairchance 7, St. Mary 6. DP: Fairchance 1, St. Mary 1. 2B: Thomas; Eckels 2, Forster 1. HR: Reynolds. SB: Hlatky; Mosier. HBP: Hlatky (by Young).
Pitching
Fairchance: Lily Wilson-5+ IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Shayla Reynolds-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Wilson.
