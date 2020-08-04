ALCOLA – To say that this year’s Clarion County Fair had its share of challenges to overcome, might be the Blue Ribbon-winning understatement of the year.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state restrictions, and increased costs related to signage and sanitizing, this year’s fair had a host of hurdles to overcome. And that’s not even including the cancelation of the traditional carnival and midway, all the side shows and other more hands-on attractions that had to be scrapped this year.
Despite all that, and even with a rainy final day, the Clarion County Fair was deemed a success by fair board president Josh Minich.
“We ran the fair on the wishes of the community,” he said, noting that the shortened, four-day fair was one of only a handful that will be held in the state this summer. “We had good weather; and even on a rainy night, a lot of people came out.”
Minich said that while there have been online detractors who have been critical of the fair being held amid the pandemic, the fair did a lot to keep guests safe and to alert them of the situation.
With increased signage encouraging people to wear masks, sanitize hands and keep socially distant, Minich said the fair also paid to have hand sanitizing stations all over Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and worked hard in the days leading up to the fair to space out picnic tables, vendor booths and other attractions.
“This year’s fair was not as much about making money than it was about giving our community an outlet to enjoy the summer and some of the fair’s traditions,” Minich said, acknowledging that people made the choice to attend this year’s fair. “We want to thank all of our sponsors and community members for their support.”
Minich said he and other fair officials received many positive comments about this year’s efforts; and that the mostly online complaints that they have seen have come from people who are not from this area, nor have they attended the fair. Local businesses, in particular, have reached out to show their support, Minich said.
While Wednesday night’s attendance was on the low side, Minich said the numbers picked up the final three days of the fair. Participation in the demolition derbies on Thursday and Saturday evenings, and the tractor pulls on Friday night, were higher than ever.
“We had way more participants at all our shows,” he said. “They put on top-notch performances.”
Totaling both nights of demolition derbies, Minich said more than 160 vehicles took part.
Minich also emphasized the importance of holding this year’s fair, not only for fairgoers and their families, but for the vendors whose businesses are hurting badly this year with most events canceled.
“It was a place to just get out with their families,” he said, noting that the fair received a number of compliments on how things were spaced out, and will possibly continue to do that at future fairs. He also said that the additional grandstand seating proved to be popular, and the fair will look to add even more seating in the future.
Minich said the food vendors were all ecstatic with how the four days went. He said that most of them were so busy that they sold out at least one day during the fair.
The extra costs that burdened the fair, including signage related to COVID-19 and the hand sanitizing stations, will now benefit others in the community, Minich said, explaining that some local sports groups will borrow the items to use this fall.
Minich acknowledged that this year’s fair was not the usual event, and he said everyone has their fingers crossed that next year’s fair will be fully back to normal.
“We met a lot of new people this year, but missed a lot of others,” he said. “We look forward to catching up with them at next year’s fair.”