EDITOR’S NOTE: In the passages below, writer Denny Bonavita explains that he uses “italics to set off the AP material, and italic bold to showcase the hogwash pseudo-attribution.”
Here are snippets from a July 5 news story via the Associated Press:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has told President Donald Trump it would be cataclysmic to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with someone who opposes the right to abortion or the 2010 health care law.
That’s according to a person familiar with a phone call he says Trump placed Tuesday to discuss the opening.
The person says.... The person also says....
The person says Schumer told Trump he could unify the country by nominating Merrick Garland.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity.
What do we call that kind of reporting?
In polite circles, it is called “hogwash.” In more pragmatic circles, barnyard terms express its uselessness in more pungent terms.
Yet this came from The Associated Press. In this recurrent era of “fake news” and blatant cable news network slanting of nearly every story, The Associated Press, owned by its member newspapers and broadcast outlets including this newspaper, is supposed to be one of the few remaining bastions of well-edited, verified, fact-based reporting.
This news story is none of the above.
Rather, it is a clear-cut headline-grabber by Sen. Schumer, passed on to readers as legitimate news despite its lack of verifiability or reliability.
The Associated Press has long strictly limited the use of anonymous sources in non-political stories about crimes, courts, natural disasters, etc.
Why?
For the same reason that most criminal courts do not permit the use of “hearsay” testimony, which is roughly equivalent to the use of anonymous sources. In fact, in some cases, judges instruct juries that if the identity of a source is not known, jurors should assume that there was no source and should regard the information as having been made up.
In matters political, we are getting to the point where readers, viewers or listeners ought to assume much the same thing with respect to “Someone said....” or “A knowledgeable person said....”
Hogwash.
The AP defends its political/governmental reliance on anonymous sources by claiming that without them, Americans would not get to know about facts crucial to determining the rightness or wrongness of governmental actions.
Perhaps.
But gossip about Schumer, Garland and Trump is far removed from crucial facts.
It is, or ought to be treated as, hogwash.
Yet too many of us focus, as the anonymous leakers intend, on the supposedly “hot” information, paying no attention to where it came from — or who just made it up out of whole cloth in order to score political points.
What is the cliche? Ah, yes: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.”
The news business equivalent, increasingly, is, “If the source is not named, the “news” is hogwash.”
— Denny Bonavita
