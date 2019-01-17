BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester. The falling students were named to the list:
- Nicholas Paulina of Punxsutawney. Paulina is a supply chain management major at Bloomsburg University.
- Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville. Marchioni is a Nursing BSN major at Bloomsburg University.
- Chelsea Snyder of Mayport. Snyder is a Nursing BSN major at Bloomsburg University.
