Monday, Sept. 23, is Falls Prevention Day. Preventing falls is very important. Many people are hospitalized or disabled after a fall. Shown demonstrating how to care for a patient with a traumatic injury after a fall are, from left are, Kim Cicon, MS, RN, CEN, Emergency Department Service Line Director/Trauma Program Manager for Penn Highlands Healthcare; Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Emergency Medicine Service Line and Medical Director, and Transfer Center Medical Director for Penn Highlands Healthcare; Robert Jones, PCA, Patient Care Tech; and Holly Hertlein, RN, CEN, with “patient” Abagail Wittman, RN, BSN.