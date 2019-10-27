FALLS CREEK — A one time there were several school buildings located around the Falls Creek community.
In the early 1800s there was the Osburn School in the Red Mill area. It was used as an elementary school. In 1832, a log cabin school was built and a third school was said to have been near the tie plant and then moved to Jefferson Avenue near the railroad station. This was the Evergreen School and it’s location would have put it in Clearfield County.
Then in 1891 a one-story school building was built in Jefferson County. A history of Falls Creek schools lists Archie Smitten as the teacher. It also notes that in 1895 seventh and eighth grades were located in the Philips Hardware building and lists Mr. Wadding as the teacher there.
A four-room building was erected at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Fourth Street in 1896 and combined grades 1-8 into one structure.
Another structure, which still stands today, would take its place in 1902. The structure was built of local brick, stone and lumber and sat atop a hill overlooking the community. The building itself sits at the back of the lot, which stretches between Fourth and Fifth streets, with a wooded terrace area in front of the 117-year-old school building. It had 13 rooms, arched windows, and columns on the front of the building. This was the Falls Creek Public School and held grades 1-12.
The first high school principal was Aymer Hamilton and the first students to graduate in 1904 were Ella McDonald, Goldy Askey and Ruby Wood. There were six people on the first school board – Dr. J.C. Booker, F.E. Dixon, G. H. Jones, J.C. Cabel, J.E. Carrier and J.J. Lukehart.
“From the time it was completed, that school building housed more than the town’s children for learning – it housed its heart. It was to become the focal point of the whole community. Somehow everyone in town was aware of every school activity. Farmers mark time by the Almanac, fishermen by the tides, but Falls Creek marked time by the school year. The first day, football season, basketball season, holiday vacation, school plays, prom time and graduation,” said Dr. Howard Strawcutter in his address during the July 5, 1980, reunion of the alumni, former students and teachers of Falls Creek Public School.
He went on to say in his address that “the teachers were all known and respected – and received a certain special deference. They were also subjected to certain special scrutiny and demands. A teacher was a teacher twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and every detail of his or her life was public domain.”
Strawcutter was a graduate of Falls Creek School and from his address one can glean the facts that the seventh and eighth grade classrooms were on the top floor, that the first male teacher that the students would have was in eighth grade with a Hobe Borland and that the school colors were red and black.
By 1948, the school was “consolidated in part” with nearby areas in the township with both grade school and high school students being bused to Falls Creek. And by 1948 there had been 612 boys and girls graduate from the school.
Between 1902 and 1948 the school history lists eight principals. Prior to the jointure mergers that would make Falls Creek School part of the DuBois Area School District, Jack T. Harriger became the Falls Creek School principal. He would later go on to be the prinicipal at the DuBois High Schools and eventurally DuBois Area School District superintendent.
With the merger of the Falls Creek school into the DuBois system, it became an elementary school housing grades K-6, while those entering seventh grade would now go to Scribner 7th Elementary School. While Falls Creek was an elementary school it house Kindergarten and the library, as well as third and fourth grades on the second floor. First, second, fifth and sixth grade classrooms were on the first floor, as was the cafeteria/gymnasium. At that time each taught all subjects for one grade level, other than music and art. Teachers traveling between elementary schools would provide instruction for those subjects. The sixth grade teacher was also the principal at Falls Creek school.
Once the decision was made to close the Falls Creek school and move the students to elementary schools in DuBois, the building was sold.
It would be occupied by the United Cerebral Palsy of North Central Pennsylvania organization for a number of years into the 1980s. In later years it would also be used as a Japanese museum and is currently a private residence.