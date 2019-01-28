FALLS CREEK — The Sheetz store at 1867 Rich Highway in Falls Creek sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $200,000 for the Saturday, Jan. 26, drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 08-12-20-21-32, and the red Powerball 10, to win $200,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was four.
The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 30,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,700 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by four. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $174 million, or $105.2 million cash, for the next drawing, which will be held Wednesday, January 30. Visit palottery.com to learn how to play Powerball.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
