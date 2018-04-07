FALLS CREEK — The streets will be swept in Falls Creek on Saturday, April 14 beginning at 6 a.m.
Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the streets Friday night.
Mainly clear
Generally clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. High 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.