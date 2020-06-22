“Hey, this article I just read is really interesting,” Marian said. “It’s about a couple who separated and were getting a divorce. This judge’s decision was certainly different.”
“Is that the one where the judge gave the grandmother custody of the kids?” Grace asked.
“Yeah, he said since the mother proved the father an unfit parent and the father proved the mother an unfit parent, he had to find a safe place for the children,” Marian responded. “When he found out their grandmother had been keeping them for months, he asked if she was willing to take custody.”
“Didn’t she have a problem with money or something?” Grace inquired.
“That’s right,” Marian replied. “She told the judge she loved the children and wanted to take care of them, but she had already used up most of her savings and didn’t know how she would be able to buy clothes and food for them.”
“Well how did they solve that?” Grace asked.
Marian smiled. “I liked what the judge said then. ‘Oh, you’ll have all the money you need. They’ll both pay you plenty of child support, and I’ll see they don’t forget to make the payments.’”
Grace murmured, “I think maybe our country could use a judge like that who could intervene in some of our elections. But I don’t suppose we have a grandmother who could step in and take over for the unfit candidates.”
“What in the world do you mean?” Marian exclaimed. “What do a judge and a grandmother have to do with our elections?”
“Think about it,” Grace replied. “Over and over, political candidates use ads to prove their opponents are unfit for office. After a while, you begin to believe every candidate on the ballot is unfit to serve. You just don’t know who to vote for. If we had some super-powerful judge who could step in and put the right person in office, maybe we could get someone who hasn’t spent the last however many years compromising their values in order to build a political machine that can get them elected. Sometimes I think our country is just about as bad as Israel is painted in Micah’s prophecy. Here’s part of what I’ve just been reading.”
“Woe to those who plan iniquity, to those who plot evil on their beds! At morning’s light they carry it out because it is in their power to do it. They covet fields and seize them, and houses, and take them. They defraud people of their homes, they rob them of their inheritance,” (Micah 2:1-2 NIV).
“If a liar and deceiver comes and says, ‘I will prophesy for you plenty of wine and beer,’ that would be just the prophet for this people!” (Micah 2:11 NIV).
“Then I said, “Listen, you leaders of Jacob, you rulers of Israel. Should you not embrace justice, you who hate good and love evil; who tear the skin from my people and the flesh from their bones; who eat my people’s flesh, strip off their skin and break their bones in pieces; who chop them up like meat for the pan, like flesh for the pot?” (Micah 3:1-3 NIV).
“Wait a minute!” Marian exclaimed. “Surely you don’t see our country embracing cannibalism.”
“Of course not,” Grace replied, “and Israel didn’t really have that either, but there were people in Israel and in our country, who have felt like this kind of thing was happening to them. Think about the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. White mobs attacked black residents and businesses in what was called ‘Black Wall Street’ and totally leveled more than 35 square blocks of the district. How do you think people feel when rioters burn and loot their businesses today?”
“Here’s another verse,” Grace added. “Her leaders judge for a bribe, her priests teach for a price, and her prophets tell fortunes for money. Yet they look for the Lord’s support and say, ‘Is not the Lord among us? No disaster will come upon us,’ (Micah 3:11 NIV). I know some people believe the U.S. is safe because it is called a Christian country. We’re very much like Israel was in the book of Micah.”
“Okay,” Marian replied, “but there is no super-powerful judge to straighten us out. There’s no way anyone can step in and hand our government over to some kind, loving grandmother.”
“Oh, but there is a super-powerful judge. God is still in control. It may take a long time because God isn’t just waiting to destroy anyone who sins. He will give every chance to repent. (See 2 Peter 3:9.)”
So what can we do about all the injustice and turmoil? How do we combat the prejudice and bigotry that seems to surround us? We have the same choice Joshua laid before the Israelites: “But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord,” (Joshua 24:15 NIV). We can choose the love God calls us to. We can choose to see all people as God’s children. We can speak up when we see injustice that needs to be corrected. We can ask God to help us find ways to spread His love in our world.
•
Lord, I Need You
When my tongue won’t speak
What I want it to say,
When my hands won’t work —
Even thoughts go astray,
When my world crashes so
I can hardly pray,
Lord, that’s when I need You most.
I know You still hear
What my lips can’t speak.
Hold me in Your hands
When my own are weak;
Guide my faltering steps
As Your will I seek.
Lord, now’s when I need You most.
Lord, in times like these
When I face the night,
Let my faith stand tall
In Your love and light;
Let my weakness be lost
In Your power and might.
Oh Lord, now’s when I’ll trust You most.
•
Bible Verses
2 Peter 3:9 (NKJV) — The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.