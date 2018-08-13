Fannie Livengood Willison Beatty, 94, of New Bethlehem, died Friday evening, August 10, 2018, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born August 5, 1924, in Ford Cliff (Armstrong County), she was the daughter of Lawrence Denver and Eliza (Stevenson) Livengood.
She first married Williard O. Willison on May 13, 1944 in Camp Barkeley, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1973. She then married Earl L. Beatty on October 7, 1978. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2011.
Mrs. Beatty was a secretary for Charles Amsler in Clarion and for the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. She also worked at The Leader-Vindicator as a typist.
She belonged to the Knotty Pines of Indiana Square Dancers Group.
Mrs. Beatty enjoyed quilting and giving quilts to her grandchildren on their wedding day. She enjoyed growing and canning her own vegetables and she loved her flower gardens. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include four children, Williard D. Willison and his wife, Linda, of Arizona, Richard Willison of Florida, Beth Pence and her husband, Phil, of New Bethlehem, Barry Willison and his wife, Karen, of Butler; a step-son, Lewis Beatty of Mayport; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Long; a brother, James Livengood; and a sister, Lila Jean Rebolt.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, August 14, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at noon, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.
Interment will be held in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Beatty's name to: In Home Solutions Hospice, 298 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
