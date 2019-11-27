As the 2019 college football season winds towards its end, one of the biggest storylines for Penn State football despite a strong season has nothing to do with anything that happened on the field.
While Penn State fans often garner national attention for being one of the most passionate fan bases and turning Beaver Stadium into one of if not the toughest places to play in the country, this season the fan base has gotten national attention on two separate occasions for the wrong reason.
The first of those cases was just one fan who sent a letter to safety Jonathan Sunderland back in October as the alumnus called the players dreadlocks ‘disgusting’.
A large portion of the fan base stepped up and defended Sutherland as at the time it seemed to even bring the team and fans closer together.
At the time of the letter Penn State was 5-0 and just heading into the gauntlet of its schedule with its next six games all coming against arguably tougher competition than its first five.
The Nittany Lions were able to win the first half of those games, holding off ranked opponents Iowa on the road and Michigan at home in front of a ‘White Out’ crowd before going on the road and shutting down Michigan State.
Then came a trip to Minnesota for a battle of 8-0 teams as the Golden Gophers started strong and never trailed on their way to handing Penn State its first loss in a 31-26 triumph.
The following week as Penn State prepared to return home to face Indiana, it came out that quarterback Sean Clifford received multiple death threats on social media after his performance in the loss.
The 21-year-old sophomore finished 23-of-43 in the loss for 340 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions, as he came into the game with just three picks all season.
Clifford turned around and led the team to victory over Indiana by passing for one score and running for two others, but the game seemed overshadowed by the actions of those select fans over the previous week.
Entering the season PSU was projected to finish third in the BIG 10 East behind Ohio State and Michigan, as the defense was expected to be strong, but with a young offense many looked at the season as a bit of a rebuilding year.
Facing what is statistically the toughest schedule in the country heading into the final week of the regular season, that rebuilding year has turned into a 9-2 record as the Nittany Lions will likely wrap up a 10-win season at home against heavily under matched Rutgers on Saturday.
With a win this weekend and a couple of other results going PSU’s way on Saturday and in next weekend’s BIG 10 title game, the team could likely find itself back in the Rose Bowl.
That would put the Nittany Lions in their third New Years Six bowl game in the last four seasons along with the Fiesta Bowl in 2017 and a trip to Pasadena, Calif. for the Rose Bowl in 2016.
If the team were to earn that trip to the Rose Bowl and were able to come away with a victory, they would finish the season 11-2 and it would be their third 11-win season over the last four seasons under James Franklin.
Since joining the BIG 10 heading into the 1993 season, Penn State had just four other instances of 11-win season and a major bowl game appearance.
Those all came under Joe Paterno in 1994 (Rose Bowl win, 12-0), 1996 (Fiesta Bowl win, 11-2), 2005 (Orange Bowl win, 11-1) and in 2008 (Rose Bowl loss, 11-2).
If Penn State is able to win its season finale against Rutgers and go on to win a bowl game, it will give it 42 wins over the last four seasons, tied for the second most in a four-year stretch in program history.
The only stretch with more wins was from 1971-74, when the Nittany Lions saw their only streak of four straight 10-win seasons and won 43 games in that stretch including a pair of wins in the Cotton Bowl and another in the Orange Bowl.
Along with the strong stretch over the last four seasons, this year marked the team’s 15th straight consecutive winning season as the last time PSU finished below .500 was when it closed out 2004 with a 4-7 record.
That 15-year run is the fourth longest current streak in the country behind Oklahoma (21), LSU (20) and Wisconsin (18).
Despite all of that, some fans still seem to be displeased with the way things have gone over the past few seasons for the Nittany Lions, many of whom have called for the firing of head coach James Franklin and especially of offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.
The reality for many college football fans since the inception of the Playoff during the 2014-15 season is that its become a ‘playoff or die’ situation.
Even the four remaining New Years 6 bowl games have lost a bit of their luster since the playoff began, as teams and especially their fans feel a season that does not end with a spot in the four-team playoff is in a way a waste of a season.
Maybe expectations are too high for a program that is still only a handful of years removed from NCAA sanctions that could have potentially crippled it at the time.
Maybe the team’s 40-11 record over the last four seasons, which is tied for eighth best in the country in that span, could be a game or two better if the team made a couple plays here or there or a couple coaching decisions were made differently.
Of those 11 losses, only three came by more than seven points, as nine of the losses have come to ranked opponents during that time as the Lions hold a 7-9 record against ranked opponents over the last four seasons.
With a handful of major programs across the country, including Southern California and Florida State pursuing Franklin as their next head coach, it is uncertain how long the coach who has been under scrutiny on several occasions throughout his six-year tenure will remain in Happy Valley.
While some fans are unhappy with the results in recent years, maybe they should take a look at the broader picture, realize the team is currently in one of the best stretches of its history, and enjoy the ride.
q q q
Craig Moyer is the sports writer for the Courier Express/Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at cmoyer@thecourierexpress.com.