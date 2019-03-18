Here we go again. New York Gov. Cuomo at his best. He is taking on the NRA and telling the banks of New York not to have any dealings with the NRA or its members.
Why would anyone want to visit or live in the state of New York, unless you are a socialist? They tell you how much soda you are allowed to drink, no beef on Monday, tax you to no end, sanctuary city for criminals and they want to disarm our country so they can control us.
Our own Gov. Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto are pushing to eliminate the Second Amendment. Let’s disarm all these liberals’ body guards first to see if they feel safe. Also disarm all the Hollywood idiots’ body guards, along with Pelosi’s, Chucky’s, Waters’, Biden’s, Obama’s and anti-Second Amendment liberals.
Also, Wolf wants to charge each family member $8 for use of the state police. Why can’t each family member use the money and buy a gun for protecting themselves and their property?
The Far Left wouldn’t be behind some of these disasters to use them to push gun elimination and to eliminate the Second Amendment, would they? They will go to all extremes to destroy our country and to get power to turn this great country that men and women died for so we could be free and to be able to live in the greatest country on Earth.
It is time now to get behind President Trump and to investigate the real scumbags — Obama, Holder, the Clintons, Booker, Waters, Steele, Schiff, McCain and all the others involved in the FISA and dossier deal. They should all get jail time. Also, this includes Mueller and his team of Democrats.
Join and support the NRA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
