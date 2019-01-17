Last week Jefferson County said farewell to one of its own – a man who always seemed to have a smile for one and all. That man was Bernie Snyder.
A long time funeral director in Reynoldsville, he also held the titles of Reynoldsville Mayor and Jefferson County Coroner for many years. He handled both roles with dignity and compassion.
Our first meeting was not face to face but rather via the telephone. Before email and Twitter, we called people on the phone to gather information and funeral directors or their staff would call and give us obituary information over the telephone. It was one of those phone calls when I first talked with Bernie.
From the start he was friendly and jovial and always took a moment or two to chat. Over the decades that chatting also included a joke or maybe teasing a little. He’d call and ask if I knew who was calling, just to keep me on my toes, before giving me any obituary information. Even when I’d run into Bernie on the street he was the same – smiling, chatting, joking.
He was, however, very serious about his roles, both as funeral director and as coroner. We had many discussions over the years about changes we saw in society and the loss of lives way too young.
It came as no surprise to me that when he was unable to continue to work he sold his funeral home to Jacob d’Argy. Jacob is another man who cares deeply about the families who put their loved ones in his care at his funeral home.
It was just like Bernie to want to make sure the families of Reynoldsville and surrounding areas that have used his funeral home through the years to say goodbye to their loved ones would be taken care of as he has done for 40 plus years.
Bernie will be missed by family and friends, of course, but also by his community and those of us whose lives he has touched over the many years.
Yes, Jefferson County has lost one of its own, but it’s good to know that the county has others who step up each and every day to help families faced with the death of a loved one; individuals who do so with compassion, caring, dignity and respect. Just like Bernie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.