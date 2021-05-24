BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging (JCAAA) has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to bring fresh, locally grown produce to county seniors.
Through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), eligible seniors can receive vouchers valued at $24 for individuals or $48 for couples. Vouchers can be used to purchase fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets through November.
Applications are available at the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging main office, senior centers, and online at www.jcaaa.org. Applications will be accepted now through September 15. Vouchers will first be available for in-person pick-up on the following dates:
• Brockway Depot Senior Center — June 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (814-265-1719)
• Brookville Heritage House — June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (814-849-3391)
• Punxsy Area Senior Center — June 9 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (814-938-8376)
• Reynoldsville Foundry —June 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (814-653-2522)
All other dates and times will be by appointment only.
Eligible seniors reside in Jefferson County, will be 60 or older by the end of the year and meet annual income requirements. The individual income limit is $23,828; the limit for couples is $32,227. Income includes wages, rental income, Social Security, child support payments, retirement plan distributions, and unemployment. Please note stimulus money does not count as income.
To learn more visit www.agriculture.pa.gov or call JCAAA at 814-849-3096. Individuals are not eligible if they reside in a nursing home, convent, or other residential facility where meals are provided.
For questions or to have an application mailed to you please call 814-849-3096 or 800-852-8036.