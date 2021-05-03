CLARION – The Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program for senior citizens will be available through the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.
The FMNP program, funded under the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, provides eligible participants with $24 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables through local farmers.
To be eligible, a person must be 60 years of age or older (or turn 60 by Dec. 31, 2021), live in Clarion County and meet the annual income guidelines.
Eligibility for the program is based on household income. Total income for one person must be less than $23,828, and less than $32,227 for a couple.
An application must be completed and returned to the Aging office in order to receive the vouchers.
The applications are available at the Clarion Area Agency on Aging office or by mail. The completed application can either be mailed back to the Clarion Area Agency on Aging office, sent to the office email address or dropped off in the drop-box located by the front door of the Clarion office.
Each eligible person will receive four vouchers worth $6 each, which can be used to purchase produce grown in Pennsylvania or produce which was purchased directly from a farmer in a neighboring state: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio or West Virginia.
The vouchers can be used through the end of November. Consumers will receive a list of eligible farm markets with their vouchers.
For more information about the program, contact the Aging office at (814) 226-4640.