CLARION – Clarion Area Agency on Aging will distribute the remaining farmers’ market vouchers to citizens of Clarion County who are 60 years old and meet the eligibility requirements and have not previously received vouchers, from Tuesday, July 23 until Sept. 30, at the Aging office at 16 Venture Lane in Clarion.
Distribution times will be every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Senior citizens who are unable to pick up their own vouchers must complete a preprinted proxy form to send with their proxy. There are no exceptions.
Proxy forms are available at the agency.
For more information, contact the Aging Office at (814) 226-4640.