REYNOLDSVILLE — A very hot summer evening welcomed fans and drivers from all over the region back to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night for the eighth week of action this season.
And, it was a bunch of familiar faces who found their way to Victory Lane by night’s end.
Clearfield’s Chris Farrell captured his fifth BWP Bats Late Model feature victory of the season, while Kersey’s Doug Surra secured feature win No. 4 in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models.
DuBois’ Mike Anderson collected his third checkered flag in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, with DuBois’ Brandon Connor (Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks) and Punxsutawney’s John Campisano (Aaron’s Four-Cylinders) both winning their second features.
Mike Vanzandt and Jim Bloom led the street stocks trackside for their opening 20-lap feature event. Bloom jumped out to the early lead with Vanzandt and Connor following behind. A caution for a crash on the frontstretch setup a restart just a couple laps in.
On the restart, Bloom pulled out to the lead once again as hard-charging Rich Howell and Cregen Brady both moved their way around Vanzandt to move into second and third respectively. Bloom maintained the top spot for a few more laps until another caution, this time for a spin in turns 1 and 2, setup another restart.
On the ensuing restart, Howell gave Bloom a challenge for the top spot as Connor worked his way around Brady to move into the third position behind Bloom and Howell. Howell continued to challenge Bloom until a caution for a spin in turn 4 setup yet another restart.
On what would ultimately be the final restart of the race, Howell used the high side to his advantage to work his way around Bloom for the lead with Connor in third. Connor worked his way around Bloom a couple laps later as Howell began to check out on the field. No one touched Howell in the closing laps on his way to taking the checkered flag.
However, after a post-race inspection, Howell would be forced to relinquish the win. As a result, Brandon Connor would ultimately be named the winner for the evening’s feature event. Bloom, Brady, Trevor McCann, and Pernell Beimel rounded out the top 5.
Josh Frantz won the lone heat race.
The late models were up next, with Kenny Schaffer and Scott Alvetro sitting on the front row for their 25-lap feature race.
Schaffer jumped out to the lead on the initial start as Derek Rodkey and Farrell both quickly moved into the Top 5, moving into the second and third, respectively. A caution for a slow car on the frontstretch just a few laps in setup the first restart of the race.
When the green flag flew, Rodkey gave Schaffer a challenge for the top spot with Farrell and the rest of the field following behind. Schaffer held off the challenge from Rodkey until a crash in turn 1 brought out another caution flag and setup another restart. On the ensuing restart, Schaffer jumped out to the lead once again with Rodkey and Farrell behind.
A few laps later, the motor let go in Schaffer’s car handing the lead to Rodkey with Farrell in second for the restart. On the following restart, Farrell used the high side to his advantage to get around Rodkey to move into the lead. Farrell checked out on Rodkey and the rest of the field as the race saw its first extended green flag run of the race.
Farrell continued to lead for several laps until a mechanical failure on Rodkey ended his night and moved Levi Sikora to second and Alvetro back to the third spot. Farrell held off Sikora and Alvetro through another caution flag on his way to winning his fifth race of the season. Sikora, Alvetro, Dan Smeal, and Dennis Curry rounded out the Top 5.
Farrell and Paul Kot won the heat races.
Teammates Eric Hulings and Andy Frey led the pure stocks trackside for their 15-lap feature event.
Frey jumped out to the lead on the initial green flag as Mike Anderson and Rich Anderson moved into the second and third spots, respectively, passing Hulings. Frey continued to lead as Anderson began to close in on him for the top spot. Anderson caught Frey after he had led the opening 5 laps and passed him in turns 3 and 4 to move into the lead.
Anderson continued to lead until a caution started by a lapped car that involved Anderson, brought out the first caution of the race. Anderson would get his spot back and continue on in the race. The race saw one more caution flag in the final 10 laps but that did not phase Anderson as he would go on to win his third race of the 2018 season. Frey, Rich Anderson, Jim Challingsworth, and Todd Coble rounded out the Top 5.
Mike Anderson won the lone heat race.
Nick Erskine and B.J. Hudson then led the semi-late models to the track for their 20-lap feature race.
Erskine jumped out to the lead on the initial start and continued to lead until a caution for Hudson spinning in turns 1 and 2 brought out the first caution of the race moving Ed Connor into second and Josh Henry into the third spot. Hard-charging Surra took the third position from Henry quickly before another caution flag came out.
Surra then worked his way around Connor to move into second behind Erskine before another caution came out. An onslaught of cautions kept the field close for the next several laps. The race then crossed the halfway mark with Erskine leading over Surra and Connor. After another caution flag, Surra used the high side to his advantage to close in on Erskine and pass him with just four laps remaining.
One more caution would fly in the race, but it would not phase Surra as he went on to win his fourth race of the season. Erskine, Connor, Hudson, and Neil Wilson Jr. rounded out the Top 5.
Heat race wins went to Surra and Connor.
The Four-Cylinder feature wrapped up the night, with Timothy Maines and Eric Luzier leading the field to the green flag in the 12-lap feature.
Luzier jumped out to the lead as the field fanned out behind him as they went into turn one. Luzier began to pull away from the field as Campisano, who started deep in the field, quickly moved his way into the second spot just a few laps in.
Campisano then began to close in on Luzier a couple laps later. He caught Luzier on lap 5 and passed him for the lead. Luzier gave Campisano all he had in the closing laps but it was not enough as Campisano led the remaining seven laps en route to win his second race of the 2018 season. Luzier, Randy Albert, Jeff Huber, and Timothy Maines rounded out the top 5.
Huber and Campisano won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 52 cars were in attendance for the 8th Night of Racing in 2018. Racing was completed by 10:30pm. A quick note for all drivers and teams, next week, July 21st, will be our Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will be allowed to meet their favorite drivers and crews on the track at intermission. Racing will continue Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:00pm and racing at 7:00. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.