BROOKVILLE — Seven students will be representing Brookville Area High School at a state competition to be held in Hershey later this year.
The students are members of Brookville’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club at the high school. The state Leadership Conference will be held April 6-8 in Hershey.
Representing Brookville will be Donavan Hoffman, business calculations; Jenna Gould and Blake Saunders, hospitality management; Warren Corbett, Robert Keth and Kyle MacBeth, management decision making; and Luc Doolittle, political science.
The FBLA club at Brookville High School was reactivated in 2013 by business teacher Kelly Burford. There are currently 13 members, with Burford as the advisor.
“The purpose of the club, which is a nationally recognized club, is to prepare members for a career in business and to assist them in becoming better employees and citizens,” Burford said. FBLA “helps students develop leadership skills and offers a setting where members compete at regional, state and national levels in business and technology curriculum.”
Students compete in one area, with more than 70 business categories available. “The method of testing varies for each topic,” Burford said. “Some tests are one-hour online objective tests. Others are performance based, which may be presenting to a panel of judges, creating video, developing a project such as a business or financial plan, forgiving an impromptu speech.”
Burford said she is “proud of our students and the achievements they earn throughout all of their competitions,” congratulating them for their effort and enthusiasm in the program.
Assistant principal Kyle Gordon said, “We’re very proud of our students and the academic achievements that they earn through these types of programs and competitions. Whether it’s Future Business Leaders of America, DECA, robotics, the reading competition of science olympiad, our students do a phenomenal job at representing our school, and we’re thankful for the strong network of advisors, faculty members, families and community members in helping to support these students and programs.”
Anyone who would like to sponsor a member financially or make a donation to FBLA can send a check, made payable to FBLA, to Kelly Burford at Brookville Jr./Sr. High School, P.O. Box 479, Brookville, PA 15825.