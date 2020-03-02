February is, of course, the shortest month of the year. To me, however, it seems like the longest. This year, it had an extra day to boot.
You might be asking, “What’s so great about March?” In some ways, not that much. The weather can be brutal. In fact, on the day I was born, there was a major freezing rain event. If “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” is to be believed, we will get some of the winter we missed in March. To top it all off, the Ides of March is considered one of the unluckiest days of the year. Also, in my very old house, March, for whatever reason, seems to be a good month for mice. While my little cat, Maggie, finds that enjoyable, I do not.
With all of that said, let’s turn our attention to the positive. For anglers who have been itching to wet a line, there’s sucker fishing. Both the Allegheny and Clarion rivers offer good opportunities for this. The best spots are at or near the mouths of creeks which empty into the rivers. The suckers gather there for their upstream spawning run.
Sucker fishing is about as simple as fishing can get. You just put a worm on your hook, cast it out, prop your rod in a forked stick and sit down. Suckers are often gentle biters, so when the rod tip begins to quiver, you can figure that old Mr. Sucker has come to call. These guys are pretty much strictly bottom feeders, and the angler must bear this in mind. I have never caught a sucker on an artificial lure of any kind, and I don’t know anyone who has done so.
Once you catch some suckers, you have to decide what to do with them. They are less than excellent table fare. While the meat is good, it is literally polluted with tiny, hairlike bones, which are next to impossible to remove. I have, over the years, tried several methods, all of which resulted in failure. I have read, though, that if you pressure can the filets, the tiny bones are dissolved, and the result is much like canned salmon. I might give that a try if I manage to catch some suckers.
March can also be a productive month for carp fishing. These fish are excellent fighters, but, as far as I’m concerned, that’s about it. Allegheny River legend Johnnie Logue used to smoke them, and they were actually pretty good. I tried it once, and it was terrible. Therefore, if I catch a carp, I simply return it to the water unharmed. By the way, a great carp bait is a doughball with anise oil added. This year, I plan to try it on those tiny marshmallows, to save the trouble of making the dough.
While on the topic of fishing, here is something you might want to try. That would be magnet fishing. This is simplicity itself. You get a powerful magnet (available from many sources), tie it to a strong rope, toss it into the water and slowly retrieve it. It’s amazing what you might pick up. A word of caution is in order here. If you have a medical device, such as a pacemaker or defibrillator, these magnets, which are really powerful, can have a negative effect on them. The same holds true for external devices, such as pumps for insulin, Flolan or Remodulin. If you have any of the aforementioned devices, you can use a grappling hook, also readily available. It’s really great fun.
On another front, some birds will soon be drifting back. Male red-winged blackbirds return before the females. Turkey vultures, or buzzards, will also be drifting in soon.
I have to close the column on a sad note. My old and dear friend, Ken Crawford, passed away recently. We had a lot of fun fishing together, along with Bub Bowser. Even after he was confined to a wheelchair, he never gave up fishing and hunting. He played a lot of pranks on Bub and me, but we often found ways to pay him back. Nobody got mad. Rest in peace, old friend.