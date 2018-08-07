FINALS
GAME 4
SYKESVILLE 8,
DuBOIS 5
Score by Innings
DuBois;100;013;0;—;5
Sykesville;013;310;x;—;8
DuBois—5
Thayne Morgan lf 3231, Zane Morgan 3b 4010, Nate Sabados dh 4000, Josh Sorbera c 0000, Sean Zimmerman 1b 2011, Matt Zimmerman 2b 4120, Garrett Brown cf 3110, Clayton Read ss 4010, Dan Bowman rf 3111, TJ Gornati p 3010. Totals: 30-5-11-3.
Sykesville—8
Brandon Sicheri lf 3310, Adam Fox ss 2212, Jake Felix 1b 2112, Devon Walker 2b 4020, Ryan Walker 4012, Garrett Prosper rf 2111, Jude Lander dh 4010, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Anthony Kness p 0000, Austin Blauser c 3011, Jared Baummer 3111. Totals: 27-8-10-8.
Errors: DuBois 3, Sykesville 4. LOB: DuBois 7, Sykesville 8. 2B: T. Morgan; Felix, Lander. HR: Fox. SF: Felix, Prosper. HBP: S. Zimmerman (by Kness).
Pitching
DuBois: TJ Gornati-6 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Anthony Kness-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Wascovich. Losing pitcher: Gornati. Save: Kness.
