FINALS
GAME 3
DuBOIS 4,
SYKESVILLE 0
Score by Innings
Sykesville;000;000;0;—;0
DuBois;000;103;x;—;4
Sykesville—0
Brandon Sicheri cf-p 3000, Adam Fox ss 3010, Jake Felix 1b 3000, Devon Walker 2b 3010, Ryan Walker 3b 3010, Jude Lander dh 3000, Brandon Simbeck lf 0000, Nate Beimel p-rf 3000, Austin Blauser c 2010, Jake Mowery cr 0000, Dillon Harriger c 0000, Cory Manning rf-cf 2000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
DuBois—4
Thayne Morgan rf 3001, Garrett Brown cf 3111, Zane Morgan 3b 3000, Nate Sabados dh 3021, Justin Orlowski cr-pr 0000, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Matt Zimmerman lf 2100, TJ Gornati 2b 2010, Dan Bowman 1b 3011, Josh Sorbera c 1100, Austin Amacher cr 0000, Clayton Read 1100. Totals: 21-4-5-4.
Errors: Sykesville 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Sykesville 4, DuBois 10. DP: Sykesville 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Brown, Bowman. SAC: Read. HBP: Sorbera 2 (1 by Beimel, 1 by Sicheri). SB: Amacher. PO: Orlowski.
Pitching
Sykesville: Nate Beimel-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Brandon Sicheri-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: Beimel.
