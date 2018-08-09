FINALS
GAME 6
DuBOIS 5,
SYKESVILLE 2, 8 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois;200;000;03;—;5
Sykesville;000;020;00;—;2
DuBois—5
Thayne Morgan rf 3120, Zane Morgan 3b 5010, Sean Zimmerman dh 4221, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Justin Sleigh lf 4020, Matt Zimmerman 2b 4110, Dan Bowman1b 4030, Justin Orlowski pr 0100, Josh Sorbera c 1012, Garrett Brown cf 4011, Clayton Read ss 4020. Totals: 33-5-15-4.
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri lf 4110, Adam Fox ss-p-ss 0000, Jake Felix 1b-2b-1b 3000, Devon Walker 2b-ss-2b 3011, Ryan Walker 3b 3000, Garrett Prosper rf-1b-rf 4000, Jude Lander dh-p 4000, Brandon Simbeck p 0000, Cory Manning rf 0000, Austin Blauser c 3120, Jared Baummer cf 4000. Totals: 28-2-3-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, Sykesville 1. LOB: DuBois 14, Sykesville 9. DP: DuBois 1, Sykesville 1. 2B: T. Morgan. SF: Sorbera. SAC: Sorbera 2. HBP: T. Morgan (by Simbeck), Sleigh (by Fox), M. Zimmerman (by Lander), Sorbera (by Simbeck); Fox (by Orsich).
Pitching
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-8 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Sykesville: Brandon Simbeck-3+ I{, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Adam Fox-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Jude Lander-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: Lander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.