FEDERATION LEAGUE
SYKESVILLE 3, BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Sykesville;000;000;03;—;3
Brookville;000;000;01;—;1
Sykesville—3
Jarred Baummer cf 3000, Cory Manning rf 4000, Adam Fox ss 3011, Jake Felix 2b 4000, Ryan Walker 3b 2000, Austin Blauser c 3020, Caleb Eshenbaugh 1b 2000, Dillon Harriger dh 1100, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Brandom Simbeck eh 2100, Garrett Prosper lf 3112. Totals: 27-3-4-3.
Brookville—1
Joe Lopez ss 4000, Seth Dunkle 2b-cf 4010, Nick Bishop lf 4011, Tanner LeBenne 1b 3000, Thomas Plummer cf-p 2010, Jace Miner ph 0000, Dane Lyle c 3000, Tyler Park rf 2000, Sam Leadbetter 3b 3010, Ty Buerck eh 3010, Matt Bowser dh-2b 2110, Kane McCall p 0000. Totals: 30-1-6-1.
Errors: Sykesville 0, Brookville 0. LOB: Sykesville 7, Brookville 9. DP: Sykesville 0, Brookville 1. SH: Eshenbaugh. SB: Fox, Harriger, Simbeck.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-8 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP.
Brookville: Kane McCall-7 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO, 1 HBP; Thomas Plummer-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wascovich. Losing pitcher: McCall.
