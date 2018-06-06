SYKESVILLE 5, PULASKI 2
Score by Innings
Sykesville;000;004;1;—;5
Pulaski;000;011;0;—;2
Sykesville—5
Devon Walker 3b 4000, Cory Manning rf 4120, Adam Fox ss 2000, Dillon Harriger pr-1b 1010, Jake Felix 1b-ss 3210, Ryan Walker p-2b 2112, Austin Blauser c 4100, Jude Lander dh 1001, Brandon Simbeck lf 3011, Garret Prosper cf 3020, Caleb Eshenbaugh eh-1b 2011, Anthony Kness 2b-p 0000. Totals: 29-5-9-5.
Pulaski—2
Braden Paulinellie c 2100, Justin Miknis 1b-ss 2010, Jake Miknis rf 2000, Ty Bittner cf 2111, Jack Frank 3b 2000, Lucas Burkett 2b 3011, Colin Read ss-p 1000, Hunter Antonuccio eh 2000, Noah Schneider dh 2000, Corey Carr p-1b 1000, Nick Szczerba lf 2000, RJ Olsen ph 1000. Totals: 21-2-3-2.
Errors: Sykesville 0, Pulaski 0. LOB: Sykesville 10, Pulaski 7. SH: Frank. SB: Prosper. 2B: Bittner, R. Walker, Harriger.
Pitching
Sykesville: Ryan Walker-5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP; Anthony Kness-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Pulaski: Ricky Lines-5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Corey Carr-1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Colin Read-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Walker. Losing Pitcher: Lines. Save: Kness.
