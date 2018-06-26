DuBOIS 6, BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Brookville;100;000;0;—;1
DuBois;002;103;x;—;6
Brookville—1
Nick Bishop 2b 3110, Matt Bowser dh 2020, Dane Lyle ph-3b 1000, Nate Bonfardine c 2000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2001, Sam Leadbetter ss 3010, Tyler Park lf 3000, Cole LaBenne rf 3000, Thomas Plummer cf 2000, Chase Palmer 3b-ss 2000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
DuBois—6
Thayne Morgan rf 4120, Garrett Brown cf 2110, Zane Morgan 3b 2111, Sean Zimmerman 1b 2001, Justin Sleigh lf 4012, Matt Zimmerman 2b 3000, Gabe Bembenic ph-rf 1000, Josh Sorbera c 3110, Austin Amacher ss 2110, Jeff Gasbarre dh 3121. Totals: 26-6-9-5.
Errors: Brookville 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Brookville 2, DuBois 9. 2B: Bishop, T. Morgan, Gasbarre, Brown, Amacher. SB: Z. Morgan. CS: T. Morgan.
Pitching
Brookville: Rob Jewett-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP; Sam Leadbetter-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Alex Hart-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hart. Losing pitcher: Jewett.
