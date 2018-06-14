ROSSITER 8, PULASKI 5
Score by Innings
Rossiter;000;500;3;—;8
Pulaski;100;030;1;—;5
Rossiter—8
Alec Greenblatt lf 3110, Dakota Thomas c 4110, Pete Meterko ss 2210, Joey DiPietro dh 3010, Dakotah Byers 3b 4113, Lance Pennington cf 4121, Isaac Stouffer 1b 3100, Brandon Matthews 2b 3121, Cory Geer eh 3001, Dylan Kachmar 3000. Totals: 32-8-9-6.
Pulaski—5
Braden Paulinellie ss 4000, Jake Miknis rf 3320, Ty Bittner cf 3111, Dominic Torretti ph-lf 1011, Adam Bankovich c 3122, Jackson Frank 3b 3011, Lucas Burkett lf 2000, Hunter Antonuccio ph 1000, Ryan Pasternak dh 2000, Corey Carr 1b 3010, Mike Misiewicz 2b 2000, Nick Szczerba ph-2b 1000, RJ Olson eh 2000. Totals: 30-5-8-5.
Errors: Rossiter 3, Pulaski 3. LOB: Rossiter 6, Pulaski 7. 2B: Byers, Miknis, Bankovich.
Pitching
Rossiter: Kevin London-6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Greg Stouffer-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Colin Reade-3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: London. Losing pitcher: Schneider. Save: Stouffer.
