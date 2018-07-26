ROCKETS 3,
PULASKI 2, 8 innings
Score By Innings
Pulaski;200;000;00;—;2
Rockets;200;000;01;—;3
*One out when game-winning run scored.
Pulaski—2
Justin Miknis ss 4110, Drew Bankovich dh 4110, Colin Read 3b 0000, Adam Bankovich c 3000, Phil Myers 1b 3012, Jack Frank lf 2000, Devin Clark lf 1010, Shane Haberberger cf 3010, Lucas Burkett 2b 3011, Corey Carr p 3000. Totals: 30-2-7-2.
Rockets—3
Thayne Morgan cf 3100, Clayton Read ss 2200, Sean Zimmerman 1b 3010, Justin Sleigh lf Matt Zimmerman rf 4022, T.J. Gornati p 3000, Josh Zelinski 3b 2000, Zane Morgan cr-ph 1000, Josh Sorbera c 1000, Dom Kriner 2b 2000. Totals: 24-3-3-3.
Errors: Pulaski 1. DP: Pulaski 2, Rockets. HBP: Myers (by Gornati). SAC: Kriner.
Pitching
Pulaski: Carr—7.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO.
Rockets: Gornati—8 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Carr.
