CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
GAME 5
DuBOIS 7, SYKESVILLE 5
Score by Innings
Sykesville;103;100;0;—;5
DuBois;302;020;x;—;7
Sykesville—5
Brandon Sicheri lf 2200, Adam Fox ss 2020, Jake Felix 2b 3101, Devon Walker 3b 3111, Ryan Walker p 2011, Anthony Kness ph 1000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3011, Jude Lander dh 2001, Cory Manning rf 0000, Austin Blauser c 3000, Jarred Baummer cf 3110. Totals: 24-5-6-5.
DuBois—7
Thayne Morgan rf 3022, Zane Morgan 3b 4111, Nate Sabados dh 4110, Austin Amacher p 0000, Sean Zimmerman 1b 2100, Justin Sleigh lf 4120, Matt Zimmerman 2b 2111, Josh Sorbera c 2011, Garrett Brown cf 3111, Clayton Read ss 3100. Totals: 27-7-9-6.
Errors: Sykesville 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Sykesville 5, DuBois 6. 2B: Sleigh, Baummer. HR: Z. Morgan. SAC: Felix.
Pitching
Sykesville: Ryan Walker-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Anthony Kness-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO, 1 HBP; Jake Sorbera-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Justin Orlowski-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sorbera. Losing pitcher: Kness.
