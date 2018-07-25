DuBOIS 6, PULASKI 3
Score by Innings
DuBois;400;000;2;—;6
Pulaski;100;001;1;—;3
DuBois—6
Thayne Morgan ss 3210, Clayton Read ss 2200, Zane Morgan c 2100, Mark Guthridge 2b-ph 1011, Sean Zimmerman 1b 3121, Justin Sleigh lf 4012, Matt Zimmerman 2b-3b 4011, Dan Bowman rf 2021, Josh Sorbera 3b-c 3000, Jeff Gasbarre 3000, Brandon Orsich p 0000. Totals: 27-6-8-6.
Pulaski—3
Justin Miknis 3b 4011, Phil Myers 1b 3210, Jake Miknis p-rf 3020, Adam Bankovich c 4011, Drew Bankovich dh 3010, Jackson Frank lf 4110, Devin Clark rf-3b 3021, Shane Haberberger cf 3000, Lucas Burkett 2b 1001. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
Errors: DuBois 3, Pulaski 0. LOB: DuBois 7, Pulaski 11. DP: DuBois 1, Pulaski 2. SAC: Bowman, Sleigh, Burkett. SB: T. Morgan. 2B: Sleigh.
Pitching
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HPB; Alex Hart-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Pulaski: Jake Miknis-0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Colin Read-6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Rick Lines-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: Miknis.
