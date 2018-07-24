DuBOIS 7, PULASKI 6
Score by Innings
Pulaski;021;200;1;—;6
DuBois;100;010;5;—;7
Pulaski—6
Justin Miknis 3b 2101, Phil Myers 1b 4021, Drew Bankovich cf 3110, Jake Miknis rf 3100, Adam Bankovich c 3010, Devin Clark dh 4101, Noah Schneider p 0000, Jackson Frank lf 3100, Colin Read ss 1101, Lucas Burkett 2b 4011. Totals: 27-6-5-5.
DuBois—7
Thayne Morgan rf 4311, Garrett Brown cf 3120, Zane Morgan 2b 3100, Sean Zimmerman dh 2102, Austin Amacher p 0000, Justin Sleigh lf 3011, Matt Zimmerman 3b 3121, Dan Bowman 1b 3010, Josh Zelinski 3010, Clayton Read ss 3010. Totals: 27-7-9-5.
Errors: Pulaski 6, DuBois 3. LOB: Pulaski 9, DuBois 7. DP: Pulaski 2, DuBois 0. SB: Justin Miknis, Brown. 2B: Myers, A. Bankovich. SAC: Colin Read (2).
Pitching
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP; Nick Szczerba-1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HBP; Colin Read-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO 2 HBP; Josh Sorbera-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sorbera. Losing pitcher: Read.
SYKESVILLE 9,
ROSSITER 1, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Sykesville;000;100;08;—;9
Rossiter;000;010;00;—;1
Sykesville—9
Brandon Sicheri lf 6120, Jared Baummer cf 5111, Adam Fox ss 2100, Jake Felix 2b 1111, Ryan Walker 3b 4221, Jude Lander 2101, Keaton Beckes p 0000, Anthony Kness p 0000, Garrett Prosper rf-1b 4011, Austin Blauser c 4131, Dan Wascovich 1b 2011, Cory Manning pr-rf 2121. Totals: 32-9-13-8.
Rossiter—1
Jordan Mesoraco c 3011, Dakota Thomas 2b 3000, Pete Meterko ss 3010, Mark Saxman 1b-3b 4000, Joey DiPietro dh 2010, Alec Petroff p 0000, Darren Byers lf 1000, Isaac Stouffer rf 3011, Dakotah Byers 3b-p 3010, Tyler Richardson cf 3100, Brandon Matthews lf-p-1b 3010. Totals: 28-1-6-1.
Errors: Sykesville 1, Rossiter 2. LOB: Sykesville 16, Rossiter 7. DP: Sykesville 2, Rossiter 3. 2B: Felix, Blauser. HBP: Lander (by Byers), Blauser (by Petroff); Mesoraco (by Beckes). SB: Matthews.
Pitching
Sykesville: Keaton Beckes-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Anthony Kness-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Rossiter: Alec Petroff-4 +, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Brandon Matthews-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Dakotah Buers-2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kness. Losing pitcher: Matthews,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.