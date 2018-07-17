PULASKI 2, BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Innings
Brookville;000;000;0—;0
Pulaski;000;200;x;—;2
Brookville—0
Jace Miner lf 3000, Joe Lopez ss 3020, Nick Bishop rf 3010, Nate Bonfardine c 3000, Sam Leadbetter 3b 2000, Matt Bowser 2b 2000, Tom Plummer cf 2000, Jared Hetrick dh 1000, Bob Jewett p 0000, Brandon Bell 1b 2000. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Pulaski—2
Braden Paulinellie 3b 3010, Phil Myers p 3010, Justin Miknis c 1000, Jake Miknis rf 3100, Adam Bankovich 1b 0100, Drew Bankovich dh 3000, Colin Read ss 0000, Shane Haberberger cf 2012, Jack Frank lf 3010, Lucas Burkett 2b 2010. Totals: 20-2-5-2.
Errors: Brookville 1, Pulaski 0. LOB: Brookville 1, Pulaski 6. DP: Brookville 0, Pulaski 3. 2B: Haberberger, Burkett.
Pitching
Brookville: Rob Jewett-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP; Joe Lopez-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Pulaski: Phil Myers-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: Jewett.
