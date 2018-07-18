PLAYOFFS
BEST-OF-3 SERIES
GAME 2
Brookville 4, Pulaski 3
Score by Innings
Pulaski;200;001;0—;3
Brookville;000;200;2;—;4
* There was one out in seventh when the winning run scored
Pulaski—3
Braden Paulinellie 3b 4030, Phil Myers 1b 4000, Jake Miknis rf 3110, Adam Bankovich c 2200, Drew Bankovich lf 3010, Shane Haberberger cf 1000, Devin Clark dh 2011, Lucas Burkett 2b 3000, Colin Read ss 2000, Jackson Frank ph 1000. Totals: 25-3-5-1.
Brookville—4
Tom Plummer cf 3110, Joe Lopez ss 3020, Nick Bishop rf 3110, Nate Bonfardine c 3101, Seth Dunkle 2b 2000, Sam Leadbetter 3b 3012, T. Coral lf 2000, Brandon Bell 1b 2000, Kane McCall p 3110. Totals: 24-4-6-4.
Errors: Pulaski 1, Brookville 2. LOB: Pulaski 4, Brookville 5. DP: Pulaski 0, Brookville 2. 2B: Paulinellie. IBB: Haberberger.
Pitching
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 9 SO.
Brookville: Kane McCall-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO, 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Schneider.
