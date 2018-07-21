PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
PULASKI 5, DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
Pulaski;011;030;0;—;5
DuBois;000;000;3;—;3
Pulaski—5
Drew Bankovich lf 3000, Phil Myers 1b 4220, Jake Miknis rf 3100, Adam Bankovich c 1112, Jackson Frank 3b 4010, Devin Clark 2b 4121, Shane Haberberger cf 2011, Colin Read ss 3000, Mike Misiewicz dh 3011, Hunter Antonuccio p 0000. Totals: 27-5-8-5.
DuBois—3
Thayne Morgan cf 3110, Clayton Read ss 3110, Zane Morgan dh 3131, Justin Sleigh lf 4000, Dan Bowman rf 3010, Matt Zimmerman 3b 4022, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 3000, Josh Sorbera c 3010, Joe Guthridge 2b 3000. Totals: 29-3-9-3.
Errors: Pulaski 1, DuBois 2. LOB: Pulaski 7, DuBois 11. SAC: Haberberger, Miknis. 2B: A. Bankovich, Zimmerman.
Pitching
Pulaski: Hunter Antonuccio-6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Nick Szczerba-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Dom Kriner- 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Brandon Orsich-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Antonuccio. Losing pitcher: Kriner. Save: Szczerba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.