Here is the 2020 Federation League schedule with notes: DuBois and Pulaski will play home games at Showers Field unless otherwise noted. Spike Island will play some home games at other fields along with home field in Houtzdale. Schedule, of course, is subject to change. Hepburnia will play home games at Irvin Park in Curwensville while Clearfield-PGP (Pa. Grain Producers Huskers) will play home games at Lawrence Township Park. Sykesville plays home games at Reynoldsville. Weekday games are 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For updates, go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague
SUNDAY, June 7
Rossiter at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Sykesville at Brookville, 2 p.m.
Philipsburg-Spike Island at Hepburnia (Curwensville), 4 p.m.
Clearfield-PGP at Pulaski, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 9
DuBois at PGP
Pulaski at Sykesville (Reynoldsville)
Spike Island at Brookville
Hepburnia at Rossiter
THURSDAY, June 11
PGP at DuBois
Rossiter at Sykesville
Brookville at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois
Hepburnia at Spike Island
SUNDAY, June 14
PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Sykesville at Spike Island, 4 p.m.
Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 16
DuBois at Sykesville
Rossiter at Brookville
Pulaski at Spike Island, at DCC HS
Hepburnia at PGP
THURSDAY, June 18
DuBois at Hepburnia
Pulaski at Rossiter
Brookville at PGP
Spike Island at Sykesville
SUNDAY, June 21
DuBois at Spike Island, DCC HS, 2 p.m.
Sykesville at PGP, 2 p.m.
Rossiter at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.
Pulaski at Brookville, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 23
DuBois at Pulaski
Sykesville at Rossiter
Spike Island at PGP
Brookville at Hepburnia
THURSDAY, June 25
Hepburnia at Sykesville
PGP at Brookville
Spike Island at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois
DuBois at Rossiter
SATURDAY, June 28
Rossiter at Pulaski, 2 p.m.
Hepburnia at DuBois, Stern Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
Brookville at Spike Island, 4 p.m.
PGP at Sykesville, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 30
Spike Island at DuBois
Sykesville at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois
Brookville at Rossiter
PGP at Hepburnia
WEDNESDAY, July 1
PGP at Spike Island
Hepburnia at Pulaski
THURSDAY, July 2
Pulaski at DuBois
Brookville at Sykesville
Spike Island at Rossiter
TUESDAY, July 7
Sykesville at DuBois
Hepburnia at Brookville
Rossiter at PGP
THURSDAY, July 9
DuBois at Brookville
Sykesville at Hepburnia
Rossiter at Spike Island, at Showers Field, DuBois
Pulaski at PGP
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
July 14-16, Best-of-3
SEMIFINALS
July 18-23, Best-of-5
FINALS
July 25-Aug. 2, Best-of-7