Here is the 2020 Federation League schedule with notes: DuBois and Pulaski will play home games at Showers Field unless otherwise noted. Spike Island will play some home games at other fields along with home field in Houtzdale. Schedule, of course, is subject to change. Hepburnia will play home games at Irvin Park in Curwensville while Clearfield-PGP (Pa. Grain Producers Huskers) will play home games at Lawrence Township Park. Sykesville plays home games at Reynoldsville. Weekday games are 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

For updates, go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague

SUNDAY, June 7

Rossiter at DuBois, 2 p.m.

Sykesville at Brookville, 2 p.m.

Philipsburg-Spike Island at Hepburnia (Curwensville), 4 p.m.

Clearfield-PGP at Pulaski, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 9

DuBois at PGP

Pulaski at Sykesville (Reynoldsville)

Spike Island at Brookville

Hepburnia at Rossiter

THURSDAY, June 11

PGP at DuBois

Rossiter at Sykesville

Brookville at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois

Hepburnia at Spike Island

SUNDAY, June 14

PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.

Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.

Sykesville at Spike Island, 4 p.m.

Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 16

DuBois at Sykesville

Rossiter at Brookville

Pulaski at Spike Island, at DCC HS

Hepburnia at PGP

THURSDAY, June 18

DuBois at Hepburnia

Pulaski at Rossiter

Brookville at PGP

Spike Island at Sykesville

SUNDAY, June 21

DuBois at Spike Island, DCC HS, 2 p.m.

Sykesville at PGP, 2 p.m.

Rossiter at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.

Pulaski at Brookville, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 23

DuBois at Pulaski

Sykesville at Rossiter

Spike Island at PGP

Brookville at Hepburnia

THURSDAY, June 25

Hepburnia at Sykesville

PGP at Brookville

Spike Island at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois

DuBois at Rossiter

SATURDAY, June 28

Rossiter at Pulaski, 2 p.m.

Hepburnia at DuBois, Stern Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.

Brookville at Spike Island, 4 p.m.

PGP at Sykesville, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 30

Spike Island at DuBois

Sykesville at Pulaski, Stern Field, DuBois

Brookville at Rossiter

PGP at Hepburnia

WEDNESDAY, July 1

PGP at Spike Island

Hepburnia at Pulaski

THURSDAY, July 2

Pulaski at DuBois

Brookville at Sykesville

Spike Island at Rossiter

TUESDAY, July 7

Sykesville at DuBois

Hepburnia at Brookville

Rossiter at PGP

THURSDAY, July 9

DuBois at Brookville

Sykesville at Hepburnia

Rossiter at Spike Island, at Showers Field, DuBois

Pulaski at PGP

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

July 14-16, Best-of-3

SEMIFINALS

July 18-23, Best-of-5

FINALS

July 25-Aug. 2, Best-of-7

Recommended for you

Tags