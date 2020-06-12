BROOKVILLE — At Pinecrest Country Club, the current conditions couldn’t be any better and considering where things were a few months ago, that’s great news.
The coronavirus pandemic put much of the area on hold until the state’s golf courses were given the green light back on May 1. Since then, restrictions have eased and the golf business … while maybe not booming, is certainly alive and going in the right direction.
“It’s starting to feel somewhat normal lately,” said Pinecrest’s club professional Andy Martino. “The beginning was weird and different, but now since we went into the green phase in June, there seems to be a feel of normalcy. There are some things we’re still doing with cleaning and disinfecting carts and we’re still doing those things on our end to ensure everyone’s safety, but you can tell that everyone has a whole with the membership being more relaxed and comfortable.”
One of the club’s big events, the Member-Guest Tournament just happened June 6-7 and it drew 48 twosomes. That’s been a good indicator, but as the weather continues to swing into summer mode — June is off to a great start — Martino feels traffic will pick up.
“We haven’t seen some groups that we’ve usually seen by now, especially the people who come to camp at Cook Forest and Clear Creek, a few annual groups, so we probably have lost some outside play,” Martino said. “But membership play has been as good or better than normal.”
Some of the money-making events for Pinecrest and other area courses — scramble fund-raiser events — have been pushed back into later summer or just put on hold.
“If things stay the way they are, I don’t see any problem with having those events and we’ll do what we need to ensure their safety and make them confident about coming here,” Martino said.
In the meantime, Pinecrest offers up its course to all takers. Some of the specials that Martino made sure to note:
— Friday special: $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
— Sunday special: $25 for 18 holes and a cart after 1 p.m.
— Thursday is Men’s Day throughout the day. Tuesday is Ladies Day until noon.
— The Monday Night League for members and non-members are welcome.
— The basic fee is $44 for 18 holes and a cart for a non-member, or $40 if playing with a member.
— For tee times, call the pro shop at 849-4666. The club’s website is www.pinecrestcc.com.
The Club’s restaurant the Pinecrest Pub & Grill. That is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are plenty of tables available on the clubhouse’s covered porch and some tables inside in keeping with the social distancing concerns.