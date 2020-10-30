DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.