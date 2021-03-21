ELLWOOD CITY — And just like that, the Brookville Raiders are playing for a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center.
Hard to believe, but that’s what a win over the WPIAL champion on its home court will do.
Saturday afternoon’s 62-60 thriller over Ellwood City landed the 22-2 Raiders in Tuesday’s PIAA Class AAA semifinals … at home, believe it or not, at 6 p.m. … against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle. The Marauders beat D10 champion Franklin, 53-45.
Getting to Tuesday was no easy task in a back-and-forth struggle with a Wolverines team that clawed their way to their first WPIAL title as the No. 11 seed.
At the end, it was all decided on the 10th lead change after the ninth time the score was tied on Jace Miner’s fourth steal that led to his 28th point and just prior to his second blocked shot and 12th rebound as time ran out and the Raiders swarmed the court.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, repeating his post-game mantra that he used after wins over Kane and Chestnut Ridge. “I’m just happy. It’s bonus basketball and anything we get from here is great and I’m not going to be disappointed, win or lose. Obviously, I want to win when we step on the floor, but I’m not going to be disappointed either way with what happens. That’s the way we’re going to practice, hopefully the guys are loose and we got nothing to lose.”
But back to the end of the game. Score tied with the Wolverines inbounding the ball in front of Brookville’s bench with 13.8 seconds to go after the Raiders fumbled a pass out of bounds for their third turnover in a 48-second span.
Enter Miner, again. He timed Joseph Roth’s inbounds pass to Stephen Antuono and tipped it away before Antuono could grab it and drove to the basket, beating a stunned Antuono for the go-ahead layup with 9.4 seconds to play.
Ellwood City quickly inbounded the ball and Antuono quickly got to the paint, putting up a shot with just over two seconds left. But Miner blocked the shot, grabbed the rebound with just over a second left and leaped in the air, celebrating with his delirious teammates.
“I told everyone to pick up man, Jace was five feet of his kid and he ready (Roth’s) throwing the ball in and where it was going and he bolted and by the time the ball got there, he intercepted it and laid it in,” Park said. “It was (Antuono) who was getting the ball, so if he misses that, (Antuono) is going down and he’s going to score, so it was a big play.”
“We were kind of down at that point (after the turnover) and I noticed that (Roth, the inbounder) wasn’t looking at me, so I figured, ‘Hey, we’re going to end with something we can remember, so obviously, I got it,” Miner said. “I’m still shaking about all that. I really can’t explain it.”
Miner finished with his 28 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks on 11-for-21 shooting. His 12th dunk of the year off a steal in the first quarter was probably his most impressive of the season and sent the WPIAL champs that they just might have their hands full.
Hunter Geer and Griffin Rulhman each scored nine points.
The Raiders led most of the game, but the Wolverines weren’t ever far behind with Brookville’s largest lead being six points early in the third quarter. Ellwood City’s largest lead was one point, the last time 60-59 when Alexander Roth hit 1 of 2 free throws after a Raiders turnover to complete a 4-0 run of his own that started with a game-tying 3-pointer to tie it at 59-59 with 1:27 left.
Miner then hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 60-60 with 51 seconds left.
The teams traded turnovers with Ryan Gibbons stealing from the Raiders’ Danny Lauer, but with the Wolverines appearing on the verge score on a transition chance against a Raiders defense on its heels, coach Steve Antuono Sr. called timeout with 26 seconds left.
Right out of the timeout, the Wolverines turned it over and after the Raiders got the ball past mid-court, Park called his own timeout with 17 seconds on the clock.
But shortly after inbounding the ball, a pass from Robert Keth to Hunter Geer was lost out of bounds and it was back to the Wolverines, who thought they were going to get the last shot and chance to win the game.
Miner thought otherwise.
“There are times we have lost games like these, but the best thing about losing is that you learn, and fall forward,” Miner said. “I heard that from a video my dad sent me and you learn from that. That’s the game I don’t want to end on. So, I decided that it was something to remember. We’re super-excited about that, but as we said in the locker room. We’re not done. We have more basketball coming.
“We don’t necessarily win games with skill, but with heart and that’s what this team has. You’re not going to find a group of guys with more heart that this, the guys on the court as well as the bench. No one wants to lose this game.”
Miner nailed the team’s lone 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 7-2 lead by the 5:13 mark of the first quarter, then thundered down his dunk after a steal to put them up 9-4, but 12 seconds later he picked up his second foul and sat the rest of the 3:40 of the quarter.
Brookville led 16-15 after one and 31-29 at halftime despite dealing with a mammoth half from the Wolverines’ 6-foot-4 Joseph Roth, who along with his junior brother Alexander helped Riverside High School — Ellwood City’s swimming co-op school — finish second at Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Championships with four medals, including a gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Joseph piled up 17 points and seven rebounds by halftime, but the Raiders adjusted somewhat and he wound up finishing with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting with 13 rebounds.
“We switched defenders on Roth late in the first half and kept the same thing in the second half and we designated a few guys to drop and help plug the inside up when he was in the low block,” Park said.
Alexander Roth finished with 14 points, five steals and three blocks while Antuono had 18 points.
The Raiders went up 37-31 with a 6-2 run to start the third quarter, but the Wolverines never faded and tied the game at 45-45 with Antuono’s layup with four seconds left in the quarter.
Ellwood City led by one point three times in the fourth with the Raiders leading twice by three points, the last being erased by Stephen Antuono with his 3-pointer to tie it at 59-59 to set up a wild final 1:27.
“I told the kids to play together and play smart basketball, which we did for about 30 minutes,” Park said. “Both teams played a smart game in the last two minutes both of us sort of fell off with some missed plays. But it overall, it was a pretty well-played game other than the last two minutes.
“I’ll be honest, after the first turnover there late, I thought we could rebound from that. The last one (out of bounds), I thought they were going to either score or we’re going into overtime.”
It never happened and now the Raiders are a win away from Hershey, which would be a Saturday afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of the other semifinal between Loyalsock and Math, Civics and Sciences.
BROOKVILLE 62, ELLWOOD CITY 60
Score By Quarters
Brookville 16 15 14 17 - 62
Ellwood City 15 14 16 15 - 60
Brookville –62
Jace Miner 11 5-8 28, Hunter Geer 4 1-1 9, Griffin Ruhlman 4 1-2 9, Danny Lauer 3 0-0 6, Robert Keth 1 4-4 6, Garner McMaster 1 0-0 2, Ian Pete 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 11-15 62.
Ellwood City –60
Joseph Roth 10, Stephen Antuono 7 2-2 18, Alexander Roth 4 4-6 14, Samuel DiCaprio 2 0-0 4, Ryan Gibbons 1 0-0 2, Daniel D’Itri 0 0-0 0, Milo Sesti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-12 60.
3-pointers: Brookville ( Miner), Ellwood City 4 (Antuono 2, Roth 2).