DuBOIS — The final Lenten Evening Prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church, 123 S. State St., DuBois.
Evening Prayer consists of music, prayer, Scripture reading and a short message from a guest speaker. This week the Rev. John Miller will be speaking.
Since 2013, Miller, with his wife Pastor AmyGodshall-Miller, have served as the pastors of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois. He has served as pastor at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church and at Talbot Lutheran Church, as well. Prior to his ordination he was a former analyst at the National Photographic Interpretation Center, a former intelligence analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency and an imagery specialist at Defense Intelligence Agency. He was also a former quartermaster in the US Army. He studied at Penn State University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. He is also the director of the DuBois Ministerial Association Food Pantry and is actively involved in the DuBois Ministerium.
