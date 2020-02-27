MUNDERF — Fire tore through a home in Munderf Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured in the blaze.
Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, and they had to make their way through wet roads to get to the structure.
“That’s one of the farthest places in our coverage area that we have to go,” Fire Chief Chris Clark said. “A lot of times, when you get a fire that far out, you take 15 minutes to get there and you don’t have anything left. The fact that we had a standing structure was remarkable, so we were able to pull out some photos and other items.”
The fire originated high in the structure. Clark said it was on the second floor or in the attic.
“The fire marshal was notified and came out Thursday,” Clark said. “The fire is still undetermined, but it was not intentional. Fire marshals don’t rush out and say the cause of the fire until they talk to the insurance companies and do their investigation. But it was an undetermined fire, non-intentional or accidental.”
Eight fire companies were dispatched to the scene. Clark said the companies provided manpower, but they were mostly there for the water.
“We had the other companies there mainly for tankers, which is the biggest thing we pull from our mutual-aid companies,” he said. “When you get out into those areas, we’re usually relying on a hydrant, pond, or creek.”
No one was home at the time of the blaze. Facebook posts said the family of six is looking for clothes and school supplies. Debbie’s Ceramics and Dixon Corner Country Store were acting as drop-off points for donations.
The investigation is ongoing.