State police at Coudersport have charged Scott Luce, 35, of Genesee, with theft after he allegedly embezzled $93,000 from the Genesee Fire and Ambulance Department between June 2017 and June 2018, when he served as the department treasurer.
According to police, Luce listed times of direct deposits and checks intended for the fire or ambulance departments that were deposited into his personal bank account.
On June 18, 138 felony and misdemeanor charges were filed against Luce and he was arraigned and sent to Potter County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.