A lit candle knocked over by cats is being blamed for a fire that left six New Kensington residents and their pets homeless Friday afternoon.
Fire Chief Ed Saliba said three of the six people living in the house were inside at the time of the blaze at 638 Fifth Ave. in the Parnassus section of the city.
Among the fire companies that responded to the call, which came in shortly after 4 p.m., were those from New Kensington, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced people with temporary shelter.
Saliba said preliminary reports indicate the fire started in a third-floor bedroom at the rear of the three-story brick house. It was under control in about 17 minutes.
“It was very quick,” Saliba said. “I can’t praise these volunteers enough for how fast and hard they worked to get that fire out and to stop it from spreading.
“Damage was to the third floor, water damage and smoke damage to the second floor and a little bit of water damage to the first floor.”
Saliba believes the home is salvageable, but said it would not be livable for some time due to the damage and the related utilities shut-off.
Valerie Sinchak’s one of the displaced residents. Three other people who live in the home were at work at the time of the fire.
She said someone went downstairs to make food after lighting the candle, and returned to find flames shooting into the attic.
Sinchak praised the firefighters for their quick action.
“If they wouldn’t have gotten here when they did, everything would have been gone,” she said.
The residents have two dogs, five cats and a bearded dragon. The pets reportedly made it out safely.